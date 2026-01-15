ETV Bharat / bharat

Healing The Gap: Government To Tap Tribal Healers To Strengthen Healthcare Delivery

New Delhi: In a bid to provide better health services in tribal areas across India, the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs will organise a capacity-building programme for tribal healers. The two-day capacity-building programme aimed at strengthening health outreach in tribal areas is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad, starting from Friday.

Officials in the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, while disclosing about the capacity building programme, told ETV Bharat that India's tribal regions continue to experience limited access to formal healthcare, resulting in delays in seeking medical treatment, low health-seeking behaviour, and persistent developmental challenges relating to maternal health, nutrition, communicable diseases, mental health, disability care, and chronic illnesses.

In this ecosystem, tribal healers remain the most culturally trusted touchpoint for healthcare-seeking behaviour, especially in remote habitations where frontline staff mobility and Institutional access remain limited, they said.

Claiming that evidence from field-based research, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur Centre of Excellence findings, demonstrates that healers possess deep-rooted ethnomedicinal knowledge, are accessible to the community, and often act as the first point of health contact, particularly for households with poor access to sub-centres, PHCs, and CHCs, they said, "Their influence makes them powerful facilitators for referrals, counselling, behaviour change communication, and communication bridges between tribal households and public health systems."

Recognising this developmental opportunity, the officials said, "The Ministry of Tribal Affairs is organizing a Capacity Building Programme of Tribal Healers on Strengthening Health Outreach in Tribal Areas, to strategically move toward a structured, ethical, safe, and convergent model that aligns healing practices with national public health priorities under schemes such as PM-JANMAN, DAJGUA, ΝΗΜ, and the priorities of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of AYUSH."

Referring to the programme, they said this workshop is designed as a platform to strengthen last-mile access to essential health services through culturally trusted intermediaries; recognise and validate safe traditional healing modalities, while discouraging unsafe practices; build structured referral and communication pathways between healers and ANMS, ASHAS, RMNCAH+N agencies, telemedicine services, mobile medical units, and public health facilities.