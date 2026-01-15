Healing The Gap: Government To Tap Tribal Healers To Strengthen Healthcare Delivery
The two-day capacity-building programme aimed at strengthening health outreach in tribal areas is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
New Delhi: In a bid to provide better health services in tribal areas across India, the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs will organise a capacity-building programme for tribal healers. The two-day capacity-building programme aimed at strengthening health outreach in tribal areas is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad, starting from Friday.
Officials in the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, while disclosing about the capacity building programme, told ETV Bharat that India's tribal regions continue to experience limited access to formal healthcare, resulting in delays in seeking medical treatment, low health-seeking behaviour, and persistent developmental challenges relating to maternal health, nutrition, communicable diseases, mental health, disability care, and chronic illnesses.
In this ecosystem, tribal healers remain the most culturally trusted touchpoint for healthcare-seeking behaviour, especially in remote habitations where frontline staff mobility and Institutional access remain limited, they said.
Claiming that evidence from field-based research, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur Centre of Excellence findings, demonstrates that healers possess deep-rooted ethnomedicinal knowledge, are accessible to the community, and often act as the first point of health contact, particularly for households with poor access to sub-centres, PHCs, and CHCs, they said, "Their influence makes them powerful facilitators for referrals, counselling, behaviour change communication, and communication bridges between tribal households and public health systems."
Recognising this developmental opportunity, the officials said, "The Ministry of Tribal Affairs is organizing a Capacity Building Programme of Tribal Healers on Strengthening Health Outreach in Tribal Areas, to strategically move toward a structured, ethical, safe, and convergent model that aligns healing practices with national public health priorities under schemes such as PM-JANMAN, DAJGUA, ΝΗΜ, and the priorities of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of AYUSH."
Referring to the programme, they said this workshop is designed as a platform to strengthen last-mile access to essential health services through culturally trusted intermediaries; recognise and validate safe traditional healing modalities, while discouraging unsafe practices; build structured referral and communication pathways between healers and ANMS, ASHAS, RMNCAH+N agencies, telemedicine services, mobile medical units, and public health facilities.
In addition to that, they said it would establish ethical, regulatory, and standard documentation frameworks to preserve ethnomedical heritage responsibly, besides promoting scientific research, telemedicine integration, and institutional convergence with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, MOHFW, AYUSH, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), AIIMS institutions, TRIs, state governments, CSOs, and global development partners.
Officials in the Ministry said this would help in integrating healers into public health campaigns (TB/Malaria/RMNCHN), referral pathways, and frontline worker linkages. It may be mentioned that the Tribal Research Institute in Telangana, in partnership with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, conducted a two-day workshop titled 'Indigenous Knowledge & Health Care: The Way Forward' in January 2022, with technical assistance from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Bikrant Tiwary, a tribal rights expert, said, "If you look at tribal India without the filters of policy documents or conference rooms, one truth stands out. When a child falls sick or a mother is unwell, the first person people turn to is not a hospital or a government doctor, but the local tribal healer. Not because science is rejected, but because trust travels faster than infrastructure."
"In that sense, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs recognising and engaging with tribal healers is not a romantic nod to tradition. This is an acknowledgment of how healthcare actually works on the ground. These healers already shape health-seeking behaviour. Ignoring them has cost us time, lives, and credibility. Bringing them into the system creates a bridge rather than a conflict between traditional knowledge and modern medicine," he said.
Asserting that this initiative should be approached with balance, Dr Tiwary said, "Tribal healers cannot replace doctors, but they can become early identifiers, counsellors, and referral points for maternal health, nutrition, mental health, and chronic diseases. If trained, supported, and ethically integrated, they can help communities reach formal healthcare sooner rather than later."
"Such capacity-building programme will improve trust in public health systems, and respect cultural realities without compromising medical standards. Done poorly, it risks tokenism. The opportunity lies in treating tribal healers not as alternatives to science, but as allies in access, awareness, and timely care," he added.
Read More