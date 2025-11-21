Delhi Schoolboy Suicide: Four Including Headmistress Suspended, Education Directorate Forms Panel To Probe Case
On Tuesday, a student from a private school in Delhi died by suicide at a metro station. He was pronounced dead by doctors at hospital.
New Delhi: Three days after a Class 10 student of an elite school in Delhi allegedly died by suicide, four employes including the headmistress of the school were placed under suspension. Considering the gravity of the case, the Directorate of Education has set up a high-level committee to investigate the cause of the student's death.
According to a senior Delhi Education Department official, a committee has been established to look into the allegations made and assess how the school handled the situation. The panel has three days to file their report.
The suspension order states, "Two instructors, the headmistress for classes 4-10, and the coordinator for classes 9 and 10 are temporarily suspended while an inquiry is being held."
Meanwhile, the father of the student has demanded FIR against the accused, and questioned the "temporary" suspension of the school employees. He said, "We want to send a strong message to all schools that no teacher should behave like this with any children in the future."
This committee has been established by the Directorate of Education and comprises a chairperson and four members. They will conduct a thorough investigation, looking into all aspects of the incident. They will also probe in detail to understand what prompted the student to take this drastic step.
Speaking about the incident, Vedita Reddy, Director of Education, remarked, "The committee is expected to conduct an in-depth, impartial, comprehensive, and expeditious investigation. The order mandates the committee to submit its report within three days. This will include facts, analytical commentary, findings, and recommendations for future action."
Officials added, future action will be considered based on the committee's findings. It will especially look at the school's role, the safety measures in place for pupils, the availability of mental health support, and how the school administration dealt with the situation.
A senior police official said the youngster wrote a note naming some teachers, claiming mental suffering, apologising to his family, and seeking organ donation. The FIR lodged at the Rajendra Nagar police station includes allegations of assisting in suicide. Police are collecting statements from classmates, teachers, and school authorities as part of the inquiry.
The Education Department has stated that the investigation would be performed in total transparency and that all required steps will be taken to prevent similar events in the future. The student's death has prompted everyone to consider the gravity of children's mental health and the school environment.
The 16-year-old schoolboy ended his life by jumping from the Rajendra Place Metro Station, on Tuesday, November 18. Police found a note from his backpack, in which he has made grave accusations against the administration of the school. This incident has sparked anger and sent shockwaves across Delhi. Parents, students and the boy's friends, have protested, demanding answers from the police.
As per sources, police have filed a FIR and launched an investigation, gathering all evidence, including CCTV footage.
(DISCLAIMER: Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
