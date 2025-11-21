ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Schoolboy Suicide: Four Including Headmistress Suspended, Education Directorate Forms Panel To Probe Case

New Delhi: Three days after a Class 10 student of an elite school in Delhi allegedly died by suicide, four employes including the headmistress of the school were placed under suspension. Considering the gravity of the case, the Directorate of Education has set up a high-level committee to investigate the cause of the student's death.

According to a senior Delhi Education Department official, a committee has been established to look into the allegations made and assess how the school handled the situation. The panel has three days to file their report.

The suspension order states, "Two instructors, the headmistress for classes 4-10, and the coordinator for classes 9 and 10 are temporarily suspended while an inquiry is being held."

Meanwhile, the father of the student has demanded FIR against the accused, and questioned the "temporary" suspension of the school employees. He said, "We want to send a strong message to all schools that no teacher should behave like this with any children in the future."

This committee has been established by the Directorate of Education and comprises a chairperson and four members. They will conduct a thorough investigation, looking into all aspects of the incident. They will also probe in detail to understand what prompted the student to take this drastic step.

Speaking about the incident, Vedita Reddy, Director of Education, remarked, "The committee is expected to conduct an in-depth, impartial, comprehensive, and expeditious investigation. The order mandates the committee to submit its report within three days. This will include facts, analytical commentary, findings, and recommendations for future action."