Headless Body Of Newborn Found Near Crematorium In Delhi's Kanjhawala
Police said a case has been registered, and the investigation is primarily focused on identifying who abandoned the infant and the circumstances surrounding its death.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Residents expressed shock and concern for the safety of their children after the headless body of a newborn was found near a crematorium in the Mubarakpur Dabas area under the Kanjhawala police station limits of Delhi on Tuesday.
A resident said the body appeared to have been deliberately placed near the cremation ground. The body was spotted near a small gate of the crematorium by a passerby, who alerted the residents. Locals later covered it with a cloth and informed police.
While the body has been sent for post-mortem, police have launched an investigation into the matter. Preliminary findings suggest the newborn was around two to three months old.
The police have begun examining footage from CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity, and the investigation is primarily focused on identifying who abandoned the infant and the circumstances surrounding its death.
Some locals have speculated that the child might have been a victim of ritual sacrifice, though the police have not officially confirmed this angle.
Senior police officers, including the Rohini DCP and an additional DCP, visited the spot given the sensitivity of the matter. DCP (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said a case has been registered and an investigation initiated. The exact cause of death and the reason behind it will be clear once the autopsy report comes, he added.
Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the victim. Several police teams have been formed to investigate the matter and search for the missing head, the DCP said.
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