ETV Bharat / bharat

Headless Body Of Newborn Found Near Crematorium In Delhi's Kanjhawala

New Delhi: Residents expressed shock and concern for the safety of their children after the headless body of a newborn was found near a crematorium in the Mubarakpur Dabas area under the Kanjhawala police station limits of Delhi on Tuesday.

A resident said the body appeared to have been deliberately placed near the cremation ground. The body was spotted near a small gate of the crematorium by a passerby, who alerted the residents. Locals later covered it with a cloth and informed police.

While the body has been sent for post-mortem, police have launched an investigation into the matter. Preliminary findings suggest the newborn was around two to three months old.

The police have begun examining footage from CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity, and the investigation is primarily focused on identifying who abandoned the infant and the circumstances surrounding its death.