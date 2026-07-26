‘He Was Only 21’: Father Injured In 1965 War, Son Martyred In Kargil War
Born on November 2, 1978, Sandeep joined the 20 Sikh Regiment in Kapurthala in 1997; he attained martyrdom on August 2, 1999.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Bathinda: Sandeep Singh wanted to serve the country like his father Rathan Singh, a former soldier of the Army, who fought in the Khemkaran sector in the 1965 war with Pakistan. He was seriously injured due to which the Army sent him home. The son went a step further; he fought the enemy, laid his life for the country and only his body came back.
Born on November 2, 1978, Sandeep had joined the 20 Sikh Regiment in Kapurthala in 1997. At that time, he was only 19 years and two months old. He attained martyrdom while protecting the country on August 2, 1999, during a firing that lasted about 13 hours in the Poonch sector during the Kargil War. He was only 21 at that time.
Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26. Remembering his martyrdom, his elder sister Atinder Kaur said that he was brought up in the Paras Ram Nagar area of Bathinda city, Punjab. He did his primary and school education from the Paras Ram Nagar Government School in Bathinda.
“We were informed about the martyrdom by the Army officials. He was only 21. A wave of mourning spread in Bathinda city. People kept their businesses closed to pay homage to his martyrdom. A holiday was declared in schools and colleges. A funeral procession was taken out in the city. He was cremated with full government honours,” she said.
After the martyrdom of Sandeep, his statue holding a weapon was installed in Paras Ram Chowk in Bathinda. The Paras Ram Nagar Government School was named after him.
His sister said their father has passed away while their mother Prakash Kaur is admitted to the hospital.
Former councillor Vijay Kumar, who installed the martyr’s statue in Parasram Nagar, Bathinda, said that when he came to know about Sandeep’s martyrdom, he appealed to the city residents to close their businesses to pay homage to him. The city residents obliged him by closing the main market. After that, the government named a government school after Shaheed Sandeep Singh as a mark of respect. He said that at present, this statue is being taken care of by Sandeep's family and only sister or his mother are left among his family members. Sandeep's sister was given a government job by the then government.
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