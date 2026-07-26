ETV Bharat / bharat

‘He Was Only 21’: Father Injured In 1965 War, Son Martyred In Kargil War

Bathinda: Sandeep Singh wanted to serve the country like his father Rathan Singh, a former soldier of the Army, who fought in the Khemkaran sector in the 1965 war with Pakistan. He was seriously injured due to which the Army sent him home. The son went a step further; he fought the enemy, laid his life for the country and only his body came back.

Born on November 2, 1978, Sandeep had joined the 20 Sikh Regiment in Kapurthala in 1997. At that time, he was only 19 years and two months old. He attained martyrdom while protecting the country on August 2, 1999, during a firing that lasted about 13 hours in the Poonch sector during the Kargil War. He was only 21 at that time.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26. Remembering his martyrdom, his elder sister Atinder Kaur said that he was brought up in the Paras Ram Nagar area of ​​Bathinda city, Punjab. He did his primary and school education from the Paras Ram Nagar Government School in Bathinda.

“We were informed about the martyrdom by the Army officials. He was only 21. A wave of mourning spread in Bathinda city. People kept their businesses closed to pay homage to his martyrdom. A holiday was declared in schools and colleges. A funeral procession was taken out in the city. He was cremated with full government honours,” she said.