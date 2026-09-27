ETV Bharat / bharat

'He Needs To Resign Now': Priyanka Renews Demand For CEC's Ouster Over 'Political Leanings'

Malappuram: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday reiterated her demand for the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that he has political leanings and questioning how he could conduct fair elections.

She said the allegation showed that those at the highest levels of the election system and the institutions responsible for conducting polls "have party leanings".

Vadra was speaking to reporters while travelling as part of her constituency visit. Asked about the allegation that Kumar had urged former Keralam Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket, the Congress MP termed it "completely illegal and unethical".

"Not only do they have party leanings, but they are actively propagating those parties. How can they conduct fair elections? This is just one in a series of things that this gentleman (the chief election commissioner) has done, which are completely illegal and unconstitutional. He needs to resign, and he needs to resign now," she said.

Asked whether the Congress intended to protest against the CEC, the Congress MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency said protests had already been held across the country over the issue.

"In every district we have had protests against him. In Delhi also there were protests," she said.

The Congress party and INDIA bloc allies have launched nationwide protests demanding the immediate resignation and removal of CEC Kumar. The agitations follow allegations of a "credibility crisis" and widespread voter list manipulation stemming from the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The controversy escalated after media reports revealed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected at least 14 times over 10 months. They alleged that critical decisions regarding voter additions and deletions were made without their knowledge.