'He Needs To Resign Now': Priyanka Renews Demand For CEC's Ouster Over 'Political Leanings'
The Congress MP said those at the highest levels of the election system and the institutions responsible for conducting polls "have party leanings".
Published : September 27, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Malappuram: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday reiterated her demand for the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that he has political leanings and questioning how he could conduct fair elections.
Vadra was speaking to reporters while travelling as part of her constituency visit. Asked about the allegation that Kumar had urged former Keralam Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket, the Congress MP termed it "completely illegal and unethical".
She said the allegation showed that those at the highest levels of the election system and the institutions responsible for conducting polls "have party leanings".
VIDEO | Malappuram, Keralam: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the EC row says, "It's completely illegal and unethical. And it shows that these people, who are supposed to be at the highest level of our election system and the institutions that run our elections, have party… pic.twitter.com/reqhFATnQQ— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 27, 2026
"Not only do they have party leanings, but they are actively propagating those parties. How can they conduct fair elections? This is just one in a series of things that this gentleman (the chief election commissioner) has done, which are completely illegal and unconstitutional. He needs to resign, and he needs to resign now," she said.
Asked whether the Congress intended to protest against the CEC, the Congress MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency said protests had already been held across the country over the issue.
"In every district we have had protests against him. In Delhi also there were protests," she said.
The Congress party and INDIA bloc allies have launched nationwide protests demanding the immediate resignation and removal of CEC Kumar. The agitations follow allegations of a "credibility crisis" and widespread voter list manipulation stemming from the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
The controversy escalated after media reports revealed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected at least 14 times over 10 months. They alleged that critical decisions regarding voter additions and deletions were made without their knowledge.
Read More
Sonam Wangchuk Backs Oct 2 CJP Protest Against CEC, May Not Attend Physically