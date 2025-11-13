ETV Bharat / bharat

'He Is Innocent': Families Of Delhi Blast Suspects Arrested From Faridabad & Mumbra Deny Terror Links

Nuh/Thane: Amid ongoing investigation into the terror attack near Delhi's Red Fort, the family of Maulvi Hafiz Mohammad Ishtiyaq, one of the suspects arrested from Haryana's Faridabad in connection with explosives case linked to Delhi blast, has appealed for justice, claiming that he is "innocent".

Ishtiyaq, a native of Singar village in Nuh district, serves as an Imam at the Al-Falah University campus mosque in Faridabad. He has four brothers, all of whom work as Imams in different mosques and manage farming at home. Following Ishtiyaq's arrest, his brothers Hafiz Saddam and Hafiz Mubeen said that Ishtiyaq "could never be involved in such acts" and urged local authorities to conduct a fair and transparent investigation.

They said, "Ishtiyaq had visited his native village about two months ago to meet his elderly mother. He he has been living near the Al-Falah campus for the last 20 years, after moving out of the village."

"All the allegations against him (Ishtiyaq) are false. Al-Falah University had provided him accommodation near the campus. We came to know through the media that Dr Muzammil, an Assistant Professor who was staying as a tenant in his house, had been arrested. Soon, our brother was also detained. We have no information about his whereabouts and have been unable to contact his family in Dhauj village. We are completely shattered," said Istiyaq's brother.

Meanwhile, in Mumbra of Maharashtra's Thane district, the wife of retired Professor Ibrahim Abidi, whose name has appeared in some reports related to the blast probe, has strongly refuted claims of her husband's links with the case. She said her husband is a retired academic who has "no links with any terrorist activity or the accused".

On Tuesday (November 11), the state's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) raided the house of Ibrahim Abidi in Mumbra, and subsequently seized mobile phones, hard disks and laptops after a search. Moreover, another raid was conducted at the house of his first wife in Kurla.