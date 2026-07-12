'He Contacted Us In The Morning': Vietnam Boat Tragedy Leaves Victims' Families Devastated
The boat capsizing mishap off Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island on Saturday has left the victims' families from Andhra and Tamil Nadu in despair.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Chennai: It cannot get more tragic than this: July 11 was supposed to be Senthilkumar's birthday. But Senthilkumar, 45, a businessman from Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri, died a tragic death on the day along with 14 others after a speedboat capsized off Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island on Saturday.
According to Senthilkumar's relatives, he used to work as a distributor of a certain cellphone brand. His father is a retired police officer. He was taken on a tour by the company for setting a record in cellphone sales. He was to return home on July 12 after completing the tour. However, fate had other plans as Senthilkumar tragically died on his birthday leaving his family devastated.
The families of others killed in the mishap too have been left in despair. Trichy resident Azhaguraja, who too died in the accident, had talked to his father-in-law only in the morning. But little did his father-in-law know that it would be the last time he was talking to his son-in-law.
"My son-in-law Azhaguraja left Trichy on the 8th and went to Vietnam. He even contacted us on the phone yesterday morning. But I never dreamed that such a tragic incident would happen in the evening," he said.
Murugaprabhu and Nirmalkumar, both from Palani in Dindigul district, were working as official distributors of a famous cellphone company (Lava). The cellphone company had taken them on a trip to Vietnam for their excellent business performance. While Murugaprabhu died in the accident, Nirmalkumar has been rescued.
Another victim Vinay Kumar, 47, a resident of Kannika Parameshwari Street in Vellore district, used to run a jewellery shop in Vellore Main Bazaar and was also a distributor for a famous mobile phone company.
Kumar had told his family that he would return from the Vietnam trip in two days. His tragic death has left his wife Jayanthi and a 13-year-old daughter devastated as they wait for his mortal remains.
Nelson D Thomas, a relative of the deceased AC Thomas and his wife Loveni Thomas from Kerala's Kollam said that the couple went for a trip last week to Vietnam.
"Yesterday, we got the news at 2 PM that nearly 15 people passed away. Everyone was very shocked as they were very good people and everyone loved them... We got a message next day that their bodies will come tomorrow or the day after," he told reporters.
The deceased include Azhagurajan from Puthur, Anbu Nagar, Edamalaipatti, Trichy district ; Balaji from Thiruvanaikkaval, Srirangam area and Sheikh Abdullah from Bhimanagar area. All three of them worked for the Lava company.
Eyewitnesses Recount Horror
Eyewitnesses in Saturday's tragic boat mishap off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island have recalled the horror unfolding before their eyes with one blaming the boat driver's 'negligence' for the accident.
''We were shocked as the accident happened right before our eyes,'' said Golla Sainveen from Kandukuru in Prakasam district.
Fifteen tourists including 10 from Tamil Nadu were killed after a speedboat capsized off Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said. According to the Indian Embassy, there were 36 people – 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members – on board. Of them, 21 were rescued.