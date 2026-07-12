ETV Bharat / bharat

'He Contacted Us In The Morning': Vietnam Boat Tragedy Leaves Victims' Families Devastated

Chennai: It cannot get more tragic than this: July 11 was supposed to be Senthilkumar's birthday. But Senthilkumar, 45, a businessman from Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri, died a tragic death on the day along with 14 others after a speedboat capsized off Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island on Saturday.

According to Senthilkumar's relatives, he used to work as a distributor of a certain cellphone brand. His father is a retired police officer. He was taken on a tour by the company for setting a record in cellphone sales. He was to return home on July 12 after completing the tour. However, fate had other plans as Senthilkumar tragically died on his birthday leaving his family devastated.

List of Vietnam boat mishap victims from Tamil Nadu (Screengrab)

The families of others killed in the mishap too have been left in despair. Trichy resident Azhaguraja, who too died in the accident, had talked to his father-in-law only in the morning. But little did his father-in-law know that it would be the last time he was talking to his son-in-law.

"My son-in-law Azhaguraja left Trichy on the 8th and went to Vietnam. He even contacted us on the phone yesterday morning. But I never dreamed that such a tragic incident would happen in the evening," he said.

Murugaprabhu and Nirmalkumar, both from Palani in Dindigul district, were working as official distributors of a famous cellphone company (Lava). The cellphone company had taken them on a trip to Vietnam for their excellent business performance. While Murugaprabhu died in the accident, Nirmalkumar has been rescued.

Another victim Vinay Kumar, 47, a resident of Kannika Parameshwari Street in Vellore district, used to run a jewellery shop in Vellore Main Bazaar and was also a distributor for a famous mobile phone company.