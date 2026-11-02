ETV Bharat / bharat

HD Kumaraswamy Releases CDR Records, Alleges Link Between Prajwal Revanna Case Accused and DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has alleged a link between Karthik, the second accused in the Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case, and former MP's driver, and Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

He released Call Detail Records (CDR) to support his allegation that Karthik had visited Shivakumar's residence before circulating videos related to the case.

Addressing a press conference at the JD(S) headquarters, JP Bhavan, on Monday, Kumaraswamy claimed that the CDR records showed Karthik had visited Shivakumar's residence on August 5 and 6, 2023, when the latter was Deputy Chief Minister.

He alleged that the Congress high command had orchestrated a political conspiracy against his family in the Prajwal Revanna case and demanded an investigation into the alleged contact between Karthik and Shivakumar. He challenged Congress leaders, who have accused his family of having links with the accused in the sting operation case, to explain Karthik's alleged visits to Shivakumar's residence.

Questions Police Investigation into Sting Operation

Kumaraswamy accused the police of failing to conduct an impartial investigation into allegations that officials and politicians were being blackmailed and extorted through sting operations. He alleged that the investigation was aimed at giving the accused a clean chit and questioned why CCB Inspector and investigating officer Satish had been replaced and why the (Bengaluru) Police Commissioner had issued statements in haste.

He also alleged that the police had violated Supreme Court guidelines by making public comments on a case while the investigation was underway. The sting video had been sent to a forensic laboratory, but the police had reportedly described it as fabricated and deliberately created even before receiving the forensic report, he said.

He demanded a comprehensive investigation into the whereabouts of the woman featured in the video, the statement recorded from her, whether the recording was pre-planned, and who was behind it.

Denies Knowing Ritesh Pandey

Kumaraswamy said he did not know Ritesh Pandey, an accused in the sting operation case, and had never seen him. He said hundreds of people visit his residence in Delhi, and that the police were free to investigate whether Pandey had visited him.