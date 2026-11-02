HD Kumaraswamy Releases CDR Records, Alleges Link Between Prajwal Revanna Case Accused and DK Shivakumar
Union Minister accuses Congress leadership of political conspiracy against his family, demands an impartial probe into both Prajwal Revanna and sting operation cases.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 10:41 PM IST
Bengaluru: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has alleged a link between Karthik, the second accused in the Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case, and former MP's driver, and Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.
He released Call Detail Records (CDR) to support his allegation that Karthik had visited Shivakumar's residence before circulating videos related to the case.
Addressing a press conference at the JD(S) headquarters, JP Bhavan, on Monday, Kumaraswamy claimed that the CDR records showed Karthik had visited Shivakumar's residence on August 5 and 6, 2023, when the latter was Deputy Chief Minister.
He alleged that the Congress high command had orchestrated a political conspiracy against his family in the Prajwal Revanna case and demanded an investigation into the alleged contact between Karthik and Shivakumar. He challenged Congress leaders, who have accused his family of having links with the accused in the sting operation case, to explain Karthik's alleged visits to Shivakumar's residence.
Questions Police Investigation into Sting Operation
Kumaraswamy accused the police of failing to conduct an impartial investigation into allegations that officials and politicians were being blackmailed and extorted through sting operations. He alleged that the investigation was aimed at giving the accused a clean chit and questioned why CCB Inspector and investigating officer Satish had been replaced and why the (Bengaluru) Police Commissioner had issued statements in haste.
He also alleged that the police had violated Supreme Court guidelines by making public comments on a case while the investigation was underway. The sting video had been sent to a forensic laboratory, but the police had reportedly described it as fabricated and deliberately created even before receiving the forensic report, he said.
He demanded a comprehensive investigation into the whereabouts of the woman featured in the video, the statement recorded from her, whether the recording was pre-planned, and who was behind it.
Denies Knowing Ritesh Pandey
Kumaraswamy said he did not know Ritesh Pandey, an accused in the sting operation case, and had never seen him. He said hundreds of people visit his residence in Delhi, and that the police were free to investigate whether Pandey had visited him.
He also questioned the address details provided by the police, pointing out that while Pandey was allegedly linked to his residence, the address mentioned by the police was in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. He sought clarification on the arrest of another person, Nitish Kumar, who was reportedly brought from Delhi, including where he was arrested and on what address details.
Questions Timing of Video Recording
Responding to Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge's remarks about a trailer, Kumaraswamy said the incident in question dated back to 2011, whereas the video was recorded in 2023. He questioned why the matter had resurfaced after 12 years and maintained that he had no connection with either the 2011 incident or the subsequent recording.
He also raised questions about information that a woman had emailed Krupa Alva in 2015. He sought details of the email, the identity of an elderly man who allegedly brought the woman to the recording location, whether the police had questioned him, and the nature of the relationship between Krupa Alva and the woman.
Plays Old Video of Shivakumar
Kumaraswamy accused Shivakumar of rising politically through CD-related controversies and blackmail politics. During the press conference, he played an old video clip of Shivakumar speaking in the Assembly about a CD gang allegedly blackmailing people. He demanded an investigation into earlier allegations of blackmail, including the Ramesh Jarkiholi case.
He further claimed that there were allegations within the Congress that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also been forced out of office through a CD-related controversy. He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should look into these issues.
Says Ready for Search of His Residence
Kumaraswamy said he had never sought political protection from anyone despite facing several cases and was prepared to cooperate with any lawful investigation. He said he would welcome a search of his residence if the police obtained a search warrant, adding that his doors were always open to investigators.
Targeting Priyank Kharge, Shivakumar and the Karnataka government, he said his fight was not intended to malign any individual but was against the alleged blackmail network operating in the name of sting operations. He urged investigating officers to conduct the probe honestly and independently, without succumbing to political pressure.
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