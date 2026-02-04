ETV Bharat / bharat

HCs Dockets May Be Heavy But Nothing More Important Than Prayer For Bail, Observes SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its discontent with the long pendency of bail petitions in the high courts, and sought reports regarding the pendency of such matters. The apex court observed that it is disappointed that pleas concerning individual liberty are not being given due attention and added while courts may face heavy caseloads and pressing matters, nothing should take precedence over a prayer for bail.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi. The bench directed the registrar generals of all high courts to give the details of all bail applications, both regular and anticipatory, filed after January 1, 2025. The bench said this information should include the date of filing, the date of decision (if any) or the date of next hearing.

The bench added that if petitions filed before January 2025 are pending, those details should also be given, and the details of pending petitions seeking suspension of sentence are also to be included. The apex court passed the direction while hearing a petition filed over the long adjournments in a bail petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

During the hearing, the bench observed that in many high courts the delay in disposal of bail applications is a recurring phenomenon and, in the Patna High Court, there is not even urgent listing of bail matters. The bench noted that petitions are filed in the apex court seeking the listing of the bail application in the Patna High Court.