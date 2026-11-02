HC Reinstates Two Kashmiri Pandit Employees In Jammu Kashmir, Orders 50% Back Wages
The J&K High Court quashed the termination of two Kashmiri Pandit municipal employees, ruling the inquiry defective and ordering reinstatement with 50% back wages.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed the termination of two municipal employees, who shifted to Jammu from Kashmir in 1990 during the mass migration, ruling that the departmental inquiry against them failed to follow mandatory procedures.
In a 19-page judgment, Justice Sanjay Dhar directed the authorities to reinstate the two petitioners with 50 per cent of their back wages and process their retirement benefits, including pension, within three months of receiving a copy of the judgment.
The case stems from a common inquiry report dated December 11, 2007, which found that the authority ordering the first employee’s termination had no jurisdiction over his service and that the inquiry proceedings against both employees were legally defective.
The case concerns Krishan Lal, a permanent employee of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) who was allowed to work with the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) after migrating to Jammu in 1990, and Jawahar Lal Koul, a Class IV employee of the Jammu Corporation.
Permanent employee of SMC
Krishan Lal's case rested on the distinction between being attached to another municipal corporation for work and being formally absorbed into that organisation.
According to the judgment, Krishan Lal remained an employee of the SMC after migrating to Jammu. Although he was permitted to work with the Jammu corporation, his lien in his parent organisation was never terminated, and he was not absorbed into the JMC.
The court examined his service book and the legal status of the two municipal corporations under the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act. It noted that the Srinagar and Jammu municipal corporations are separate legal entities, even though they may fall under the same administrative department.
Justice Dhar observed that each corporation has its own commissioner and that the authority responsible for appointing employees also exercises disciplinary powers over them. The judgment states that Krishan Lal's disciplinary control remained with the SMC.
The JMC had argued that a government order dated March 14, 1990, empowered the authorities in Jammu to take disciplinary action against migrant employees assigned additional duties there.
The order allowed employees who had migrated from Kashmir Division to Jammu Division to draw their salaries in Jammu and required them to assist with additional work assigned to them. It also provided for disciplinary action against employees who refused to perform their assigned duties.
However, the High Court found that the order did not transfer disciplinary control to the organisations where migrant employees were temporarily attached. The court held that the arrangement did not amount to absorption into the JMC. Justice Dhar ruled that the Jammu corporation's commissioner could not terminate Krishan Lal's services. If the inquiry had established misconduct, the matter should have been placed before the competent authority in the SMC.
Commissioner legally not permitted to issue termination
“In view of the aforesaid circumstances, it was not legally permissible for the Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, to pass an order of termination against petitioner Krishan Lal,” the judgment reads.
Koul, the second petitioner, had been appointed as a Class IV employee in the Jammu Municipal Corporation in 1987. He was accused in the same matter involving alleged misappropriation of municipal revenue. Koul denied the allegations, maintaining that he worked as a gardener, or Mali, and that receiving cash at the single-window counter was not part of his duties. He argued that he had not received any money and could not be held responsible for the alleged loss.
Koul also challenged the inquiry proceedings, stating that he had not been given an effective opportunity to participate, cross-examine witnesses or present evidence in his defence. He had sought permission to engage an advocate or an authorised agent or co-employee to assist him during the proceedings.
The petitioners contended that the inquiry officer did not properly consider their requests and that their services were terminated without following the procedure prescribed under Rule 33 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956.
The respondents disputed these allegations, claiming that both employees had been given opportunities to participate in the inquiry but had failed to appear.
The High Court examined the competing claims against the requirements of Rule 33. Rule 33 requires a government employee facing dismissal or removal to be informed of the charges and given an adequate opportunity to defend himself.
The provision also safeguards the employee's right to cross-examine departmental witnesses, present evidence and call witnesses in his defence, subject to the rule's conditions.
The court found that the respondents had relied on notices dated October 5 and October 15, 2007, to establish that both employees had been given opportunities to participate in the inquiry.
However, the record did not establish that the petitioners had been informed of the dates and venue of the inquiry proceedings in a manner that would enable them to attend and exercise their rights. The court also examined the notice receipt relied upon by the respondents in Koul's case. It found that the receipt had been signed by another person, identified as Aarti, rather than Koul.
Justice Dhar said the available material did not establish that Koul had received the notice. The judgment further noted that there was nothing on record to show that the notices relied upon by the respondents specified the date and venue of the inquiry. "Mere issuance of notices by the Enquiry Officer, which may have been received by the petitioners, does not satisfy the requirements of law," the court observed.
Allowing both writ petitions, the High Court quashed the termination orders issued against Krishan Lal and Koul. It directed that both petitioners be reinstated in service with 50 per cent of their back wages.
The respondents were also directed to process their cases for the release of retirement benefits, including pension. The entire exercise must be completed within three months from the date the authorities receive a copy of the judgment.
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