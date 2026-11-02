ETV Bharat / bharat

HC Reinstates Two Kashmiri Pandit Employees In Jammu Kashmir, Orders 50% Back Wages

A file photo of the Jammu Wing of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed the termination of two municipal employees, who shifted to Jammu from Kashmir in 1990 during the mass migration, ruling that the departmental inquiry against them failed to follow mandatory procedures.

In a 19-page judgment, Justice Sanjay Dhar directed the authorities to reinstate the two petitioners with 50 per cent of their back wages and process their retirement benefits, including pension, within three months of receiving a copy of the judgment.

The case stems from a common inquiry report dated December 11, 2007, which found that the authority ordering the first employee’s termination had no jurisdiction over his service and that the inquiry proceedings against both employees were legally defective.

The case concerns Krishan Lal, a permanent employee of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) who was allowed to work with the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) after migrating to Jammu in 1990, and Jawahar Lal Koul, a Class IV employee of the Jammu Corporation.

Permanent employee of SMC

Krishan Lal's case rested on the distinction between being attached to another municipal corporation for work and being formally absorbed into that organisation.

According to the judgment, Krishan Lal remained an employee of the SMC after migrating to Jammu. Although he was permitted to work with the Jammu corporation, his lien in his parent organisation was never terminated, and he was not absorbed into the JMC.

The court examined his service book and the legal status of the two municipal corporations under the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act. It noted that the Srinagar and Jammu municipal corporations are separate legal entities, even though they may fall under the same administrative department.

Justice Dhar observed that each corporation has its own commissioner and that the authority responsible for appointing employees also exercises disciplinary powers over them. The judgment states that Krishan Lal's disciplinary control remained with the SMC.

The JMC had argued that a government order dated March 14, 1990, empowered the authorities in Jammu to take disciplinary action against migrant employees assigned additional duties there.

The order allowed employees who had migrated from Kashmir Division to Jammu Division to draw their salaries in Jammu and required them to assist with additional work assigned to them. It also provided for disciplinary action against employees who refused to perform their assigned duties.

However, the High Court found that the order did not transfer disciplinary control to the organisations where migrant employees were temporarily attached. The court held that the arrangement did not amount to absorption into the JMC. Justice Dhar ruled that the Jammu corporation's commissioner could not terminate Krishan Lal's services. If the inquiry had established misconduct, the matter should have been placed before the competent authority in the SMC.

Commissioner legally not permitted to issue termination