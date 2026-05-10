ETV Bharat / bharat

HC Protects MP Shashi Tharoor's Personality Rights, Directs Removal Of Deepfake Video

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has protected the personality rights of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and directed X to take down an AI-generated deepfake video purportedly showing him praising Pakistan's diplomacy.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, in an interim order passed on Tharoor's lawsuit, also restrained the misappropriation of the Thiruvananthapuram MP's name, image, distinct voice, "signature oratorical cadence and manner of speaking", "highly refined vocabulary" and other facets of his persona to create and publish any deepfakes, voice-cloned audio, morphed videos, etc. for any commercial, political, or malicious purpose across any physical or virtual medium.

The court also asked Meta to ensure that certain offending reels on Instagram, which it made inaccessible, continue to remain so.

Tharoor earlier moved the court against the repeated publication of deepfake videos purportedly showing him making "politically sensitive" statements. His senior counsel asserted that such content not only tarnished his reputation but also affected India's international standing.

Justice Pushkarna, in the interim order, said Tharoor is a "respected and recognised public figure", who has "exclusive control" over the utilisation of his personality, and misappropriation of any attribute of his personality without his express permission and any consequent harm to his reputation is liable to be restrained.

"It is no more res intergra that personality rights/publicity rights are protectable under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India, 1950. The plaintiff's reputation, goodwill, name, physical appearance/image/likeness, voice, mannerisms, styles, signature oratorical style, and other attributes are uniquely identifiable and associated with the plaintiff. The same form the plaintiff's 'personality', over which the plaintiff enjoys sole and exclusive control," the court stated.

"Defendant no. 1 (Ashok Kumar /John Doe) are restrained from reproducing, misappropriating, or imitating any facet of the plaintiff's persona, including, but not limited to his (i) name, (ii) visual likeness and image, (iii) distinct voice, (iv) signature oratorical cadence and manner of speaking, and (v) highly refined vocabulary, to create, publish, or disseminate any synthetic media, deepfakes, voice-cloned audio, or morphed videos, through the use of AI, Generative AI, Machine Learning, or any other technology, for any commercial, political, or malicious purpose, across any physical or virtual medium. Defendant no. 2 is directed to forthwith take down and block access to the following link as available on its platform 'X'," it ordered.

The court clarified that in case of further "false, fake and infringing videos", Tharoor shall be at liberty to approach the social media platforms for taking them down.