ETV Bharat / bharat

HC Asks ED To Respond To Engineer Rashid's Plea Against Framing Of Charges In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the ED's response on a plea challenging the framing of charges against Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, jailed separatist leader Yasin Malik and five others in a money laundering case linked to alleged funding from Pakistan through hawala channels for secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Justice Sachin Datta issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Rashid's plea and listed it for further hearing next week. Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid has challenged a September 9 order by which the trial court had ordered framing of charges against the people.

On October 24, the special court had formally framed charges against the accused and put them on trial under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after finding sufficient material on record to raise a strong suspicion of their involvement in the offence.

The ED has alleged that proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 8.94 crore were generated and received, routed, transferred, concealed, possessed, acquired and used by the accused through various channels.

The seven accused include Malik, chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, Masarat Alam, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Naval Kishore Kapoor, and M/s Trison Farms and Constructions Pvt Ltd.

The ED case stems from a 2017 National Investigation Agency (NIA) case in which charges under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were invoked.