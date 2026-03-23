ETV Bharat / bharat

'HC Appears To Be Right, Civil Court To Adjudicate Symbol Row’, SC On PMK Intra-Party Dispute

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday, while asking PMK founder S Ramadoss to approach the civil court, upheld a Madras High Court decision dismissing his two petitions for a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to either allow his faction to use the 'mango' symbol during the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry or freeze the symbol altogether.

Ramadoss has been fighting a legal battle to restrain his son Anbumani from using the party's name, flag or symbol. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

The bench said that the poll panel cannot decide a dispute over the allocation of symbols of an unregistered political party, and added that if the application is filed by Tuesday for a remedy, the civil court may adjudicate it expeditiously. Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the PMK, said that if the poll panel unfroze the symbol, anyone could be allotted the party's 'mango' symbol by a lottery system.

Senior advocates Meenakshi Arora, Mukta Gupta and Shyam Divan, appearing for different parties, said the civil court alone can decide the issue, as the poll panel cannot adjudicate the dispute over symbols concerning unregistered political parties. However, Singh contended that the poll panel will eventually have to decide the party's symbol.