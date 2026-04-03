ETV Bharat / bharat

Hazardous Cleaning Of Sewer, Septic Tanks Claimed Lives Of 1276 Sanitation Workers Since 2001 In India

New Delhi: More than 1,276 sanitation workers have lost their lives due to hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks across India since 2001, as per the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Notably, Safai Karmachari Andolan, an NGO, which is undertaking a movement for elimination of manual scavenging across the country, has been accusing the Central government of manipulating and minimising official death data. It also held a demonstration in the national capital in this regard last week.

Section 7 of the "Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013" forbids the hazardous cleaning of sewers or septic tanks. As per this Act, manual scavenging has been banned in the country since December 6, 2013. No person or organisation is allowed to engage or hire anyone for manual scavenging.

Any person or organisation that hires someone for manual scavenging violates the provisions set forth in this Act and may incur penalties under Section 8 of the Act, which may include imprisonment for a term of up to two years, a fine of up to Rs one lakh, or both.

To tackle the problem of hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, in partnership with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, initiated the "National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE)" scheme in 2023-24. This scheme is intended for execution across all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) nationwide. Its main objective is to ensure the safety and dignity of sewer and septic tank workers while also empowering them socially and economically.

Furthermore, the scheme seeks to achieve zero fatalities in sanitation work and to ensure that no sanitation worker comes into direct contact with human faecal matter. The measures implemented under the NAMASTE scheme are aimed at preventing manual entry into sewers and septic tanks, thus promoting mechanised cleaning of these facilities.

According to the a recent data issued by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the total number of sanitation workers who have lost their lives due to hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks since 2001 is more than 1,276. Out of these, the highest number of deaths were reported in 2019. The total number stood at 131. The second highest was recorded in 2017 with 112 deaths, followed by 88 in 2022.

A total of 65 deaths were reported in 2023, while 54 in 2024 and 48 in 2025. Out of the 48 deaths, the highest were reported from Uttar Pradesh 8, followed by Haryana 7, and 6 each in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.