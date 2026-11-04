ETV Bharat / bharat

Hawala-Linked Money Laundering Case: ED Raids Office, Residence Of Kolkata Businessman

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at the office and residence of a prominent businessman in the Kamalgazi area of Kolkata as part of an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case linked to an alleged hawala network and cyber fraud proceeds.

The central agency claimed that hawala business worth crores of rupees was being conducted under the guise of the rice business of Shyamal Byapari. The search operation began at around 7 am based on a case registered in Assam's Guwahati.

Investigators suspect that large-scale financial irregularities were being carried out by exploiting online transactions and the internet, and the proceeds were being routed into various commercial establishments across the state via the hawala network.

The searches are aimed at gathering digital evidence, financial records and other crucial documents that could help trace the flow of funds and identify other individuals linked to the network, the ED said. The agency is also examining several bank accounts suspected to be connected to the transactions.

Sources said these accounts could be frozen if evidence of illegal activities emerges during the investigation. ED is also probing whether cyber fraud proceeds originating in Guwahati were funnelled through the Kolkata-based business entity and subsequently circulated through hawala channels.