Having Struck At More Than 300 Hotels, Tamil Nadu Conman Arrested From Odisha
Influenced by conman Charles Sobhraj, Wingson John targeted luxury hotels. After utilising the hotel's amenities, he would steal equipment and flee without settling the bill.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
Raipur: The Raipur police has arrested an accused responsible for committing frauds and thefts across more than 300 hotels.
On Thursday, the Raipur police arrested the accused, Wingson John, in Odisha.
The accused, apprehended for fraud and theft, has previously served sentences in approximately 15 prisons nationwide, including Tihar Jail. He was influenced by notorious conman Charles Sobhraj. Posing as a foreign guide, English teacher, or yoga teacher, he would carry out fraud in high-end hotels. He had committed a theft at the Hyatt Hotel in the Telibandha police station area of Raipur.
John is originally from Tamil Nadu. He targeted luxury hotels. After utilising the hotel's amenities, he would steal equipment and flee without settling the bill.
Smritik Rajnala, DCP (Crime and Cyber), said, "The complainant, Suraj Singh, a security in-charge at Hotel Hyatt, lodged a report at the Telibandha police station. According to him, Wingson John stayed in a hotel room starting June 25. On June 27, approximately 7.45 am, he left the hotel without completing the check-out process. He also failed to pay the outstanding hotel bill of Rs 63,700. The accused had requested a laptop for use during his stay and took it with him when he left; the device was valued at approximately Rs 1.5 lakh. Multiple attempts were made to contact him on the numbers he had provided, but they were found to be switched off."
Acting on this case, the Raipur police arrested the accused in Bhubaneswar.
During police interrogation, the accused revealed that he has targeted over 300 hotels since 1990, committing both fraud and theft at these locations. The police recovered a laptop from his possession.
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