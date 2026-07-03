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Having Struck At More Than 300 Hotels, Tamil Nadu Conman Arrested From Odisha

The accused, apprehended for fraud and theft, has previously served sentences in approximately 15 prisons nationwide, including Tihar Jail. ( Getty Images )

Raipur: The Raipur police has arrested an accused responsible for committing frauds and thefts across more than 300 hotels.

On Thursday, the Raipur police arrested the accused, Wingson John, in Odisha.

The accused, apprehended for fraud and theft, has previously served sentences in approximately 15 prisons nationwide, including Tihar Jail. He was influenced by notorious conman Charles Sobhraj. Posing as a foreign guide, English teacher, or yoga teacher, he would carry out fraud in high-end hotels. He had committed a theft at the Hyatt Hotel in the Telibandha police station area of ​​Raipur.

John is originally from Tamil Nadu. He targeted luxury hotels. After utilising the hotel's amenities, he would steal equipment and flee without settling the bill.