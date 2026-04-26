Students Clearing JEE (Main) Stay Away From JEE (Advanced)
Experts claim that JEE (Advanced) exam is the second most difficult in the world, even tougher than the civil services exam.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Kota: Over the last few years, a trend has emerged in the country's most prestigious engineering entrance exam, the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced). It has come to light that despite qualifying in JEE (Main), a large number of students do not take the JEE (Advanced) exam. Their number can go up to approximately one lakh annually.
The next JEE (Advanced) is to be held on May 17 and online applications for this exam are on till May 2. Eligibility for this exam is granted upon qualifying the JEE (Main) which is qualified annually by approximately 2.5 lakh students.
Education expert Dev Sharma told ETV Bharat, “If we talk about the number of students who did not appear for the exam in the last seven years from 2019 to 2025, it stands at 6,08,630, whereas the number of students who qualified for the exam was 17,59,018.”
He said this phenomenon has been declining since 2021 where 1,08,487 candidates qualified but did not take the exam. This number was 59,821 in 2025. This time 250,182 students have qualified for the exam. He disclosed that foreign or Non Resident Indians (NRI) students are directly eligible for JEE Advanced.
Explaining the reasons for a large number of qualifiers not taking the JEE (Advanced) exam, Sharma said that while many have run out of the number of attempts permitted, there are others who are not prepared or don’t get the qualifying percentage in the Class 12 board exams. Then there are others who secure a seat in a National Institute of Technology (NIT) or Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) through JEE (Main) alone.
In addition to these are other factors like distance to the examination centre, illness, family reasons and delays in reaching the examination centre.
Sharma further disclosed that the number of students who applied for the exam but did not appear for it ranged from 4,500 to 13,000. In 2025, there were 6,801 students who did not appear for the exam after registering. The number of such students stood at 6,384 in 2024, 9,115 in 2023, 4,500 in 2022, 9,494 in 2021, 10,000 in 2020 and 13,113 in 2019.
He said, “The JEE (Advanced) is the true test of talent. Several rules have been established for this exam which allows students to appear for it only two times. This time also, only students who have taken the Class 12 exam in 2025 and 2026 are eligible to take the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) entrance exam and JEE (Advanced). There is no such barrier to taking the JEE (Main) exam. Many students may qualify it but lack the eligibility to appear for the JEE (Advanced).”
The JEE Advanced exam is quite difficult and out of the approximately 1,80,000 students who appear for it, only 38,000 to 54,000 candidates are eligible for IIT counseling. Last year, there were only 18,188 seats available. This is why many students with low JEE (Main) ranks don't apply for the JEE (Advanced) as they see their chances of success as slim.
Sharma explained that many students are unable to get 75% marks in their board exams and are not eligible for admission to the IITs and do not apply. Some students analyze their previous year's rank and seek admission to NIT or IIIT through JEE (Main) counseling.
He said that many students prepare only for the JEE (Main) exam. The JEE (Advanced) exam is considered the second most difficult in the world. Many claim that it is even tougher than the civil services exam. The paper pattern and marking scheme are not disclosed in advance.
Also Read
JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Starts: Here's All You Need To Know