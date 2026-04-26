ETV Bharat / bharat

Students Clearing JEE (Main) Stay Away From JEE (Advanced)

Kota: Over the last few years, a trend has emerged in the country's most prestigious engineering entrance exam, the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced). It has come to light that despite qualifying in JEE (Main), a large number of students do not take the JEE (Advanced) exam. Their number can go up to approximately one lakh annually.

The next JEE (Advanced) is to be held on May 17 and online applications for this exam are on till May 2. Eligibility for this exam is granted upon qualifying the JEE (Main) which is qualified annually by approximately 2.5 lakh students.

Education expert Dev Sharma told ETV Bharat, “If we talk about the number of students who did not appear for the exam in the last seven years from 2019 to 2025, it stands at 6,08,630, whereas the number of students who qualified for the exam was 17,59,018.”

He said this phenomenon has been declining since 2021 where 1,08,487 candidates qualified but did not take the exam. This number was 59,821 in 2025. This time 250,182 students have qualified for the exam. He disclosed that foreign or Non Resident Indians (NRI) students are directly eligible for JEE Advanced.

Explaining the reasons for a large number of qualifiers not taking the JEE (Advanced) exam, Sharma said that while many have run out of the number of attempts permitted, there are others who are not prepared or don’t get the qualifying percentage in the Class 12 board exams. Then there are others who secure a seat in a National Institute of Technology (NIT) or Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) through JEE (Main) alone.

In addition to these are other factors like distance to the examination centre, illness, family reasons and delays in reaching the examination centre.