Have Some Respect For Our Martyrs: SC Declines Plea Against War Memorial

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday told a petitioner to respect those who died in the line of duty while declining to entertain a plea concerning a war memorial in Dehradun.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The apex court was hearing a plea challenging a January order of the Uttarakhand High Court. The high court had dismissed the plea, which alleged that the land, over which the war memorial 'Sainya Dham' in Dehradun district was to be constructed, was forest land and as such should not be allowed for construction purposes.

During the hearing, the bench queried the counsel representing the petitioner, "You have a problem with the construction of a war memorial?"

"For those who have sacrificed their lives for the nation, at least have some respect," the CJI said. "We will issue a show-cause notice to him. Let him come and explain, and we will hold an inquiry as to on whose instance he is filing this petition," the CJI said. The petitioner’s counsel appearing claimed that even the war memorial was not being properly constructed there.