Have Some Respect For Our Martyrs: SC Declines Plea Against War Memorial
The top court refused to entertain a plea concerning a war memorial, asking the petitioner to respect those who died in the line of duty.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 12, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday told a petitioner to respect those who died in the line of duty while declining to entertain a plea concerning a war memorial in Dehradun.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The apex court was hearing a plea challenging a January order of the Uttarakhand High Court. The high court had dismissed the plea, which alleged that the land, over which the war memorial 'Sainya Dham' in Dehradun district was to be constructed, was forest land and as such should not be allowed for construction purposes.
During the hearing, the bench queried the counsel representing the petitioner, "You have a problem with the construction of a war memorial?"
"For those who have sacrificed their lives for the nation, at least have some respect," the CJI said. "We will issue a show-cause notice to him. Let him come and explain, and we will hold an inquiry as to on whose instance he is filing this petition," the CJI said. The petitioner’s counsel appearing claimed that even the war memorial was not being properly constructed there.
The bench observed that the petition should have been dismissed by the high court with exemplary costs. The bench asked the counsel how much cost should be imposed on the petitioner. "These are all mischievously designed writ petitions," the bench observed. The bench said it would dismiss the petition with a cost of ₹1 lakh.
Sensing that the bench is not willing to entertain the plea, the counsel sought permission to withdraw the petition, which the bench allowed.
The petitioner had claimed in the high court that the state government was constructing a war memorial in Dehradun without ascertaining the true nature of the land.
The counsel appearing for the state referred to a joint survey report and told the high court that a joint survey was done by the revenue as well as forest authorities.
