Have No Details Of Shell Companies Or Offshore Shell Companies, Corporate Affairs Ministry Tells Rajya Sabha
The official admission came in reply to a question raised by Communist Party of India (Marxist) member Dr John Brittas.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Central government on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that it has no details of 'shell companies' or 'offshore shell companies' owned by Indian citizens.
This official admission came in reply to a question raised by Communist Party of India (Marxist) member Dr John Brittas.
In a written reply, Union minister of state for corporate affairs Harsh Malhotra said that the term 'shell company' or 'offshore shell company' is not defined under the Companies Act, 2013 and hence no details about such companies are maintained by the Ministry.
Further, it said the provisions of the Companies Act do not extend to companies that are not incorporated or registered in India.
To a specific question by Dr Brittas whether the government will amend the Acts to define an offshore shell company, the Union minister said there was no such proposal under consideration.
Dr Brittas termed the government's response a "convenient blindness" while seeking to know how does the government fight black money if it refuses to even identify where it is hidden.
"The government has no definition of shell companies or offshore shell companies, no proposal under consideration to define the term, no database of offshore shell companies beneficially owned by Indians and not intending to create one. Convenient blindness is now official policy. How do you fight black money even if you refuse to even identify where it is hidden?," he wrote on X.
In the reply, the government said it initiated action against 105 companies across the country for non-disclosure of Significant Beneficial Ownership in the last five years.
The government also struck off 2,14,095 under the Sections of 248(1) and 248(2) of the Companies Act 2023 over the past five years.
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