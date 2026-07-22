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Have No Details Of Shell Companies Or Offshore Shell Companies, Corporate Affairs Ministry Tells Rajya Sabha

The official admission came in Rajya Sabha ( File Photo/ANI )

Bengaluru: The Central government on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that it has no details of 'shell companies' or 'offshore shell companies' owned by Indian citizens.

This official admission came in reply to a question raised by Communist Party of India (Marxist) member Dr John Brittas.

In a written reply, Union minister of state for corporate affairs Harsh Malhotra said that the term 'shell company' or 'offshore shell company' is not defined under the Companies Act, 2013 and hence no details about such companies are maintained by the Ministry.

Further, it said the provisions of the Companies Act do not extend to companies that are not incorporated or registered in India.

To a specific question by Dr Brittas whether the government will amend the Acts to define an offshore shell company, the Union minister said there was no such proposal under consideration.