Have No Administrative Mandate To Look Into Sikkim Tunnel Tragedy: Central Pollution Control Board To NGT
The tragedy had claimed the lives of over a dozen workers following the reported release of sudden methane gas in July, reports Santu Das.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has categorically stated that it has no administrative mandate to look into the Sikkim tunnel tragedy, which claimed lives of over a dozen workers following reported release of sudden methane gas in July, as it was primarily a construction site incident.
The statutory body, under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), said that the responsibilities regarding occupational safety, construction and tunnelling safety, accident investigations, and compliance with regulations for building and construction workers are within the statutory jurisdiction of the State Labour Department.
The CPCB made this statement before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had asked the board to give its response over the incident. Environmentalists, however, said the CPCB was "passing the buck" about their jurisdiction over the matter.
The tribunal had registered a suo motu case in August while taking note of a news report that claimed that at least 20 workers had lost their lives following suspected sudden release of methane gas inside an under-construction tunnel of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation's (NHPC's) Hydroelectric Project in Sikkim's Namchi district on July 20.
On August 3, the principal bench of the tribunal comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad heard the matter and impleaded CPCB and other agencies concerned as respondents, and asked to file their respective responses.
In its recent response submitted before the Tribunal, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the CPCB said that the "unfortunate" incident pertains primarily to a construction-site incident involving the sudden release of methane gas during tunnelling/construction activity.
It said the matters concerning occupational safety, health and welfare of construction workers, safety at the construction site, tunnelling-related safety measures, investigation of accidents and dangerous occurrences and compliance with the applicable provisions governing building and other construction workers fall primarily within the statutory domain of Sikkim's Labour Department.
The CPCB mentioned that authorities/lnspectors concerned are appointed under the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996, and the Sikkim Building and Other Construction Workers Rules, 2010.
It also informed the bench that it has no direct role in the process of grant of prior environmental clearance for hydropower projects or in conducting the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) studies and preparation of the Environment Management Plan (EMP).
Referring to the State Pollution Control Board, it said the grant of Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) under the Water Act, 1974 and the Air Act, l98l, falls within the jurisdiction and mandate of the Sikkim Pollution Control Board. The matter relating to the grant, renewal or conditions of such CTE/CTO are within its domain.
"The statutory role of the CPCB is primarily confined to prescribing and rnaintaining environmental standards, coordinating the activities of the State Pollution Control Boards, providing technical guidance and exercising oversight in accordance with the applicable statutory framework. CPCB does not exercise day-to-day regulatory or administrative control over the construction, excavation or tunnelling activities undertaken in connection with the project. Such activities fall within the jurisdiction and responsibility of the project authorities and other competent statutory authorities concerned," it said.
The CPCB, however, said it shall abide by any order or directions passed by the Tribunal over this matter.
Prakriti Srivastava, a retired Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer, told ETV Bharat, "While agencies are busy passing the buck about their jurisdiction on the issue, the reality is that we are not ready to learn from the tragedies that are happening in our Himalayan region due to human interventions in the name of 'development' which is making these geologically active mountains very unstable."
She asserted that all such tunnelling and destructive activities in the Himalayas should be stopped to safeguard the mountains as well as the people living there and in their sphere of influence.
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