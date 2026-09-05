ETV Bharat / bharat

Have No Administrative Mandate To Look Into Sikkim Tunnel Tragedy: Central Pollution Control Board To NGT

New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has categorically stated that it has no administrative mandate to look into the Sikkim tunnel tragedy, which claimed lives of over a dozen workers following reported release of sudden methane gas in July, as it was primarily a construction site incident.

The statutory body, under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), said that the responsibilities regarding occupational safety, construction and tunnelling safety, accident investigations, and compliance with regulations for building and construction workers are within the statutory jurisdiction of the State Labour Department.

The CPCB made this statement before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had asked the board to give its response over the incident. Environmentalists, however, said the CPCB was "passing the buck" about their jurisdiction over the matter.

The tribunal had registered a suo motu case in August while taking note of a news report that claimed that at least 20 workers had lost their lives following suspected sudden release of methane gas inside an under-construction tunnel of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation's (NHPC's) Hydroelectric Project in Sikkim's Namchi district on July 20.

On August 3, the principal bench of the tribunal comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad heard the matter and impleaded CPCB and other agencies concerned as respondents, and asked to file their respective responses.

In its recent response submitted before the Tribunal, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the CPCB said that the "unfortunate" incident pertains primarily to a construction-site incident involving the sudden release of methane gas during tunnelling/construction activity.

It said the matters concerning occupational safety, health and welfare of construction workers, safety at the construction site, tunnelling-related safety measures, investigation of accidents and dangerous occurrences and compliance with the applicable provisions governing building and other construction workers fall primarily within the statutory domain of Sikkim's Labour Department.