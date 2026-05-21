ETV Bharat / bharat

Have Asked All HCs To Conduct Online Hearings: CJI Surya Kant

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Thursday said he has asked all high courts across the country to conduct hearings online, and most of them have already implemented it.

The observation came when a lawyer mentioned a plea before a bench headed by the CJI seeking an urgent hearing of her plea that all Delhi courts should go online. "I have already requested the Chief Justices. Most have already implemented. It has to be a voluntary exercise by both the Bar and the Bench," CJI Kant said.

The lawyer told the apex court that in her plea, she has sought directions to all district courts to conduct hearings online for three months in the interest of the nation.