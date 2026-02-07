ETV Bharat / bharat

Hathras Gangrape-Linked Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi: UP Court To Hear On Mar 16

Hathras: An MP-MLA court here on Saturday fixed March 16 as the date of hearing in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi linked with the Hathras gangrape of 2020, an advocate said. The complaint alleged that Gandhi made defamatory remarks on December 12, 2024, against three men even after being acquitted of rape charges.

The case refers to the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman that led to her death in September 2020. She was later cremated in the middle of the night outside the village by the police allegedly against the wishes of her family.

Munna Singh Pundhir, the lawyer representing the three men, said a team of five lawyers from Lucknow and Delhi representing Gandhi arrived in Hathras on Saturday. They requested the court to provide them with the petition and evidence to file their objections. The court provided these documents to the lawyers. Gandhi's objections will now be presented on March 16.