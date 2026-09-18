ETV Bharat / bharat

'Hate Speech': Delhi Court Summons SHOs, Demands ATR Over Action Against Himanta Sarma And Nishikant Dubey

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court has summoned the SHOs of the Welcome and Bhajanpura police stations regarding a plea seeking the registration of an FIR against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly making hate speech against former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi.

The court ordered both SHOs to appear before it on October 13. Additionally, while hearing a plea seeking an FIR against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, the court sought an 'Action Taken Report' from the SHO of the South District Cyber ​​Police Station. Both matters are scheduled for hearing on October 13.

During the hearing on the case against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a report from the Welcome police station stated that the video in question falls under the jurisdiction of the Bhajanpura police station.

Consequently, the complaint was transferred to Bhajanpura. However, the court noted that the Bhajanpura police station had previously transferred the complaint to the Welcome police station. The court observed that neither station cited the legal provision under which the case transfer was ordered.