‘Fear Eggs? Freedom Fighters Faced Bullets’: SC To Mahua Moitra
Earlier, Calcutta High Court granted interim protection to Moitra till October 5 in a hate speech case which she claimed is based on fabricated charges.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 7, 2026 at 12:36 PM IST|
Updated : August 7, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
New Delhi: “You are a Member of Parliament—having taken the plunge into politics, you fear eggs? When our freedom fighters took bullets on their chest?” the Supreme Court made these oral remarks on Friday, as it refused to entertain Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra’s plea against a Calcutta High Court order directing her to appear before police on August 15 in a hate‑speech case.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan represented the MP before the bench. The bench made it clear that it was not keen to interfere with the high court order. During the hearing, Moitra’s counsel contended that the requirement as per the police's notice is to appear at the police station in her constituency.
Sankaranarayanan contended that the last time his client went there two things happened: first there were threats that eggs would be thrown etc. and second, eggs were actually thrown. Moitra’s counsel stressed that she has a legal right under law to appear virtually before the police.
The bench observed orally, "You are a Member of Parliament. Having taken the plunge into politics, you fear eggs?” The bench further observed, “When our freedom fighters have taken bullets on their chest? These are applications that should not come before this court at all…”.
Sensing that the bench was not inclined to entertain the plea, Moitra’s counsel withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.
On July 21, the Calcutta High Court granted interim protection from coercive action to Moitra till October 5 in a hate speech case which she claimed is based on fabricated charges. Moitra urged the court for an interim order preventing coercive police action in the case and quashing of proceedings against her in the case registered at Hogolberia police station in Nadia district.
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