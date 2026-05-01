ETV Bharat / bharat

Hate Speech Case: No Cognisable Offence Against Anurag Thakur And Parvesh Verma, Says Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that no cognisable offence was made out against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for their alleged hate speeches over the anti-CAA protest in Delhi in 2020.

While BJP MP Thakur happens to be a former union minister, Verma is a minister in the Delhi government.

A bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, in its April 29 verdict on a batch of pleas concerning hate speeches, also dealt with the petition filed by CPI(M) leaders Brinda Karat and K M Tiwari who challenged a June 2022 verdict of the Delhi High Court.

The apex court upheld the Delhi High Court's findings, which stated the BJP leaders' remarks did not incite communal violence or public disorder.

“Upon a careful consideration of the materials placed on record, including the alleged speeches, the status report dated 26th February, 2020 submitted before the trial court, and the reasons recorded by the courts below, we are in agreement with the conclusion that no cognisable offence is made out,” said the bench.

A trial court on August 26, 2020, dismissed the complaint against Verma and Thakur, holding that the same was not maintainable in law in the absence of prior sanction from the competent authority to prosecute the named accused.

The high court on June 13, 2022, rejected the pleas of Karat and Tiwari for registering FIRs against them for hate speech, observing that “the statements were not directed against any specific community nor did they incite violence or public disorder.”

The high court said that for offences falling within the ambit of Section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the power under Section 156(3) of CrPC to direct the registration of an FIR and investigation could not be exercised without prior sanction.