ETV Bharat / bharat

Hasina Extradition Under Scrutiny: Envoy Trivedi Meets PM Modi In Delhi

New Delhi: India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi met Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday evening one day after meeting Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Rahman in Dhaka. Meanwhile, earlier today, Ministry of External Affairs said that the Bangladesh government's request for extraditing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina is being examined in line with established processes.

New Delhi's remarks came a day after Dhaka once again called for extradition of Hasina when Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi met Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Hasina, 78, has been living in India after she fled Dhaka following the collapse of her government in August, 2024 in the face of a massive anti-government agitation.

"We have made it very clear that this issue is being examined in line with established processes on the Indian side. We will give you an update when there is one," External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his bi-weekly media briefing.

The previous government led by Muhammad Yunus had also requested India to extradite Hasina arguing that she was convicted of "crimes against humanity" for the brutal crackdown on the student-led protests.

Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal were handed the death penalty by the International Crimes Tribunal, a domestic war crimes court, last year after convicting them of crimes against humanity during the crackdown on the anti-government protests in 2024.