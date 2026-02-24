ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Has The Quality Of The Candidates Chosen Improved’, Asks SC On NOTA Provision

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned whether the provision of the NOTA (None of the Above) option in elections has improved the “quality of elected leaders,” noting that it cannot result in a seat being filled. The CJI orally observed that “we need to introduce some kind of compulsory mechanism, not very harsh, to ensure that people go and vote…it may not be punitive in nature.”

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing a PIL challenging a provision of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, on the grounds that it prevented voters from choosing the NOTA option in case of a lone candidate.

During the hearing, the bench observed that the point is very interesting and added, “strengthening the democratic values”. It was argued that if one person stands in an election and gets 10,000 votes, but suppose NOTA receives 13,000, then the election must be held again. Attorney General R Venkataramani said, “Let it be held.” Advocate Prashant Bhushan said today that there are no consequences for NOTA and added that if there is a single candidate, NOTA will actually receive many votes. The AG said it is for Parliament to decide the consequences. The AG said that the right to vote is a constitutional right.

The CJI observed that, on average, winning an election requires 35%, and there is a candidate who has been boycotted by 45% voters, and there is negative voting against him. The AG said, “We are entering into too many hypothetical situations, and a law cannot be tested on this basis.”

The bench said that the thing is to give NOTA over an uncontested candidate would, in fact, result in a contest between NOTA and the candidate.

The bench said NOTA cannot become an entity because it cannot fill up a seat despite getting the maximum number of votes. “Has the quality of the candidates chosen improved on moral standards, or are candidates essentially chosen on their electability?” it asked, adding that NOTA has been used for about a decade.

The CJI orally observed, “We need to introduce some kind of, some compulsory mechanism, not very harsh, to ensure that people go and vote…it may not be punitive in nature”.