‘Has The Quality Of The Candidates Chosen Improved’, Asks SC On NOTA Provision
The bench was hearing a PIL on the grounds that it prevented voters from choosing the NOTA option in case of a lone candidate.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 24, 2026 at 9:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned whether the provision of the NOTA (None of the Above) option in elections has improved the “quality of elected leaders,” noting that it cannot result in a seat being filled. The CJI orally observed that “we need to introduce some kind of compulsory mechanism, not very harsh, to ensure that people go and vote…it may not be punitive in nature.”
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing a PIL challenging a provision of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, on the grounds that it prevented voters from choosing the NOTA option in case of a lone candidate.
During the hearing, the bench observed that the point is very interesting and added, “strengthening the democratic values”. It was argued that if one person stands in an election and gets 10,000 votes, but suppose NOTA receives 13,000, then the election must be held again. Attorney General R Venkataramani said, “Let it be held.” Advocate Prashant Bhushan said today that there are no consequences for NOTA and added that if there is a single candidate, NOTA will actually receive many votes. The AG said it is for Parliament to decide the consequences. The AG said that the right to vote is a constitutional right.
The CJI observed that, on average, winning an election requires 35%, and there is a candidate who has been boycotted by 45% voters, and there is negative voting against him. The AG said, “We are entering into too many hypothetical situations, and a law cannot be tested on this basis.”
The bench said that the thing is to give NOTA over an uncontested candidate would, in fact, result in a contest between NOTA and the candidate.
The bench said NOTA cannot become an entity because it cannot fill up a seat despite getting the maximum number of votes. “Has the quality of the candidates chosen improved on moral standards, or are candidates essentially chosen on their electability?” it asked, adding that NOTA has been used for about a decade.
The CJI orally observed, “We need to introduce some kind of, some compulsory mechanism, not very harsh, to ensure that people go and vote…it may not be punitive in nature”.
The bench expressed its discontent with educated and well-off voters hardly voting in comparison to uneducated voters in elections. The bench said in rural areas, the day of voting is a day of celebration, as women, who are exempted from farm or labour work, go in groups to vote, singing songs and celebrating. “Female voters have proportionally increased in all areas in the country,” observed the bench.
The bench said one of the purposes that prompted this court to incorporate NOTA was to encourage people to go to the voting station and express their no confidence regarding the offered candidates, and it was a persuasive exercise.
After hearing the submission, the bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on March 17.
In October, 2024, the apex court agreed to examine the plea and issued notice to the Centre and the EC.
The PIL filed by the legal think-tank, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, challenged the validity of Section 53(2) of the Representation of the People Act, which deals with the procedure in contested and uncontested elections.
The plea sought to make the NOTA option compulsory in all elections, including those with a single candidate.
NOTA (None of the Above) was introduced in 2013 in view of the direction issued in a landmark judgment in the case of People’s Union for Civil Liberties vs Union of India.