ETV Bharat / bharat

Has Raising Slogans Become Serious Offence? Bombay HC Raps Mumbai Police For Externing Political Activist

Mumbai: Raising voice against the Central policies or participating in marches and demonstrations cannot be grounds for externment against a citizen, affecting his fundamental rights, the Bombay High Court said on Thursday.

Setting aside the externment order on Saeed Ahmed Abdul Wahid Chaudhary, General Secretary of the Social Democratic Party of India, Justice Madhav Jamdar came down heavily on Mumbai Police, stating that initiating externment proceedings against an individual solely for staging an anti-government protest is improper.

Five cases have been registered against Chaudhary for staging anti-government protests, including those against the Uniform Civil Code. The activist had actively participated in street protests against various policies and decisions of the Central Government.

During a hearing on his petition, Justice Jamdar questioned the police about the externment order banning Chaudhary for one year. "Has merely raising slogans become such a serious offence? Do you want the entire population of the country to become slaves to the Central Government? Can they not even oppose anything? What is going on here?” the court asked.