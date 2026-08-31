ETV Bharat / bharat

'Has No Jurisdiction': India Rejects Hague Court's Indus Water Treaty Ruling

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday rejected the Hague court's verdict on the Indus Water Treaty.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a media statement, said, "Today, the illegally constituted so-called Court of Arbitration (CoA) has issued what it termed as an award concerning Interim Measures and Status of the Indus Waters Treaty."

"This so called Court was constituted by the World Bank in patent breach of the terms of the Treaty, and India categorically rejects its so-called award, just as it has firmly rejected all prior pronouncements by this illegally constituted body," the statement said.