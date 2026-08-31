'Has No Jurisdiction': India Rejects Hague Court's Indus Water Treaty Ruling
India has rejected the Hague court's verdict on the Indus Water Treaty.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday rejected the Hague court's verdict on the Indus Water Treaty.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a media statement, said, "Today, the illegally constituted so-called Court of Arbitration (CoA) has issued what it termed as an award concerning Interim Measures and Status of the Indus Waters Treaty."
"This so called Court was constituted by the World Bank in patent breach of the terms of the Treaty, and India categorically rejects its so-called award, just as it has firmly rejected all prior pronouncements by this illegally constituted body," the statement said.
"India has never recognised the existence in law of this illegally-constituted and so-called Court of Arbitration, and has consistently maintained that the very establishment of this alleged arbitral body constitutes a grave violation of the Indus Waters Treaty. Accordingly, India has never appeared before this body and has refused to take any cognisance of its earlier pronouncements. This so-called Court of Arbitration has no jurisdiction whatsoever to pronounce on India’s sovereign decisions. Its pronouncements, now or in the future, will have no effect on India’s actions in connection with the projects being undertaken by India," the statement added.
It also said that India's decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remains in force.