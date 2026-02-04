ETV Bharat / bharat

Has India Compromised Under US Pressure: Kharge On India-US Trade Deal

FILE- Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ( PTI )

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday questioned the manner in which the Indo-US trade deal was announced at a time Parliament was in session, and asked whether India had compromised in any manner under US "pressure". He also asked whether India has agreed to zero tariffs on American imports, as claimed by US President Donald Trump. In a post on X, he also asked whether the country's farmers were secure and whether India has opened the agriculture sector for the US agriculture market. He said India and the United States have enjoyed a comprehensive global strategic partnership driven by shared values for several years now. "The Indo-US Nuclear Deal signed under former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh, was a prime example of our commitment to mutual progress. The Congress-UPA government was transparent in its approach in regularly taking Parliament into confidence while inking the various agreements of the landmark deal.