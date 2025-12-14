ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana Varsity Study Finds Widespread Nutrient Depletion Threatening Crop Yields

Hisar: A recent study has pointed to the depleting soil health in Haryana, primarily an agrarian state. The study carried out by Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU) at Hisar has indicated huge shortage of nutrients in the soil.

The Soil Science Department of HAU has prepared a detailed report after examining approximately 6,469 soil samples from 22 districts of the state. In the report, the deficiency of essential soil nutrients has been found.

This is no less than a big warning for the farmers of Haryana as this shortage is going to affect the yield of grains and vegetables in the coming days, which in turn will have an impact on the health of the consumers.

According to agricultural experts, plants need 17 essential nutrients for healthy growth. While air abounds in carbon, hydrogen and oxygen, other nutrients such as nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, calcium and sulphur are obtained from soil. Micronutrients like zinc, copper, boron, iron, manganese, molybdenum, nickel and chlorine are also very important for the plants. Deficiency of any one element can hinder maximum yield and impact plant growth.

The findings of the study point towards maximum deficiency of sulphur and zinc in Mahendragarh at 27.8 % and 14.5 % respectively. Meanwhile, maximum deficiency of iron and copper has been noticed in Fatehabad at 14.8 % and 4.9 % respectively. Karnal gas recorded maximum deficiency in manganese at 2.6 % and Rewari in boron at 8.4 %.

Assistant scientist at CCSHAU, Rohtash Kumar informed, "Knowing the amount of organic matter is crucial for identifying good soil. If the amount of organic matter in the soil is more than 0.75 %, it means that your soil is good and fertile. Secondly, it should not be saline or alkaline. Thirdly, it should also have a good amount of bacteria like earthworms."

Talking about the 17 nutrients required by plants, he said, “While some nutrients are absorbed by the plants on their own, we need to add some others. Soil is assessed on the basis of micronutrients. If there is a deficiency of nutrients in the soil, then crop production is less. Nitrogen deficiency needs to be addressed on priority.”

He pointed out that many times, farmers add phosphorus instead of nitrogen, which does not solve the problem.

He disclosed that Bhiwani and Mahendragarh have sandy soil while loamy soil, which is fertile, is found in Karnal and Kurukshetra. He said that in order to save soil, the farmers need to irrigate their fields and use indigenous fertilisers like poultry manure and vermi-compost.

Kumar further called for growing pulses besides the other crops. Farmers looking to improve their yield need to get the soil tested, based on which nutrients will have to be added.

Asking the farmers to get their soil tested once every three years, he said that failing to do so makes one unaware of nutrient deficiencies and leads to decline in yield.

“Farmers can get their soil tested through the agriculture science laboratories under the Haryana government. Crops should also be selected based on the soil, availability of water and the regional topography," he added.

The agricultural expert underlined that artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to diagnose nutrient deficiencies in the soil. “Sometimes, the problem is limited to a specific area but spraying is done across the entire area which is not required. We can use AI to avoid this. With proper data and observations, AI can be used effectively and production can be increased. At the same time there will be judicious use of fertilizers. This will reduce the cost and increase the production," he explained.

Talking about the outcome of the recent study, Kumar pointed out that over the last few years, the CCSHAU collected approximately 6,500 samples that were analysed. It was found that nitrogen deficiency is widespread, as 99% of samples collected from various locations were found to be deficient in the nutrient.

He disclosed that sulfur deficiency is also high across Haryana at 17%. Similarly, iron deficiency stood at 13.2%. manganese at 9.9%, zinc at 1.8% and copper at 1.6%.