Haryana Suspends Two IAS Officers Over Rs 590 Crore IDFC FIRST Bank Deposit Scam
Haryana Government Suspends Senior IAS Officers Amid Rs 590 Crore FD Irregularity; Kotak Mahindra Bank De-Empanelled Following Scam Allegations
Published : April 9, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Haryana government has suspended two senior IAS officers for alleged irregularities involving fixed deposits (FDs) of various government departments.
Pradeep Kumar, Director and Special Secretary of the State Transport Department, and RK Singh, Special Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department and Additional CEO of the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA), were suspended in connection with a Rs 590 crore irregularity linked to the IDFC FIRST Bank, sources said.
Several bank employees have already been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the case, while the government is preparing to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
In a related move, the government also de-empanelled Kotak Mahindra Bank, barring it from handling any government financial transactions following a scam involving the Panchkula Municipal Corporation (PMC), where bank and municipal employees allegedly colluded in fraudulent activities.
The Finance Department has asked all government employees and departments to transfer their funds out of Kotak Mahindra Bank and close their accounts.
The IDFC FIRST Bank scam involved the irregularities of Rs 590 crore fixed deposits by 18 government departments, which came to light when a department requested to close its account and transfer funds, revealing discrepancies between reported and actual balances. Investigations starting February 18, 2026, uncovered similar mismatches in other departments’ accounts.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini handed the investigation to the ACB, which registered a case and arrested bank manager Ribhav Rishi, who, along with government officials and others, allegedly diverted funds for personal gain instead of investing them as fixed deposits.
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