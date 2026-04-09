ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana Suspends Two IAS Officers Over Rs 590 Crore IDFC FIRST Bank Deposit Scam

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has suspended two senior IAS officers for alleged irregularities involving fixed deposits (FDs) of various government departments.

Pradeep Kumar, Director and Special Secretary of the State Transport Department, and RK Singh, Special Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department and Additional CEO of the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA), were suspended in connection with a Rs 590 crore irregularity linked to the IDFC FIRST Bank, sources said.

Several bank employees have already been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the case, while the government is preparing to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In a related move, the government also de-empanelled Kotak Mahindra Bank, barring it from handling any government financial transactions following a scam involving the Panchkula Municipal Corporation (PMC), where bank and municipal employees allegedly colluded in fraudulent activities.