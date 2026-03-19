ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana Scientists Release New Mustard Hybrid With Higher Yield, Oil Content

Hisar: Researchers at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU) have achieved a significant milestone by developing RH-H 2101 — the first hybrid mustard variety.

This hybrid variety is expected to prove highly beneficial for timely sowing in irrigated regions, and is expected to play a pivotal role in reducing the country's dependence on edible oil imports.

The University's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Baldev Raj Kamboj, has congratulated the scientists on the development of this advanced variety. He said, "This hybrid variety, developed by scientists at CCSHAU, has recently been officially notified. It is set to boost mustard yields in well-irrigated areas of Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Jammu, and northern Rajasthan. It has been released after three years of rigorous testing conducted under the All India Coordinated Research Project on Mustard and Rapeseed."

The new variety yields an average of 28-30 quintals of mustard per hectare, which is 14.5 per cent higher than the older variety, RH 749, 11 per cent higher than DMH-1, and 8 per cent higher than the hybrid variety 45546, developed privately. The VC noted, "Owing to its high yield potential and superior oil content, this hybrid variety is expected to gain rapid popularity among farmers. Not only will this lead to an increase in oilseed production, but also significantly improve the economic condition of farmers."