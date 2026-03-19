Haryana Scientists Release New Mustard Hybrid With Higher Yield, Oil Content
The mustard variety developed at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University matures in 142 days, yields 28-30 quintals per hectare.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Hisar: Researchers at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU) have achieved a significant milestone by developing RH-H 2101 — the first hybrid mustard variety.
This hybrid variety is expected to prove highly beneficial for timely sowing in irrigated regions, and is expected to play a pivotal role in reducing the country's dependence on edible oil imports.
The University's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Baldev Raj Kamboj, has congratulated the scientists on the development of this advanced variety. He said, "This hybrid variety, developed by scientists at CCSHAU, has recently been officially notified. It is set to boost mustard yields in well-irrigated areas of Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Jammu, and northern Rajasthan. It has been released after three years of rigorous testing conducted under the All India Coordinated Research Project on Mustard and Rapeseed."
The new variety yields an average of 28-30 quintals of mustard per hectare, which is 14.5 per cent higher than the older variety, RH 749, 11 per cent higher than DMH-1, and 8 per cent higher than the hybrid variety 45546, developed privately. The VC noted, "Owing to its high yield potential and superior oil content, this hybrid variety is expected to gain rapid popularity among farmers. Not only will this lead to an increase in oilseed production, but also significantly improve the economic condition of farmers."
Commending the scientists for their exceptional work, the VC highlighted that the team responsible for developing the mustard hybrid has been honoured with Central government awards for outstanding performance on four separate occasions over the past 12 years. He said, "The university's scientists will continue to make significant contributions to the nation's oilseed production and agricultural development, by developing new and advanced crop varieties in the future."
While highlighting the characteristics of RH-H 2101, research director Rajbir Garg said, "This variety matures in 142 days and yields an average of 28-30 quintals per hectare. Its plant features a higher number of branches, and the pods contain a greater number of seeds, which contributes to its superior yield potential compared to other advanced varieties. Its seeds are medium-sized and possess an oil content of around 40 per cent."
To date, the university's mustard scientists have developed and disseminated 25 advanced varieties of mustard and rapeseed, along with one hybrid variety, to farmers. A majority of these varieties are now being cultivated by farmers in other states as well.
Commenting on the researchers, Professor Ram Avtar noted, "Over the past six years, in addition to this specific variety, this team has developed five other varieties tailored for diverse agro-climatic conditions. Among these, RH 725, RH 1424, and RH 1975 have proven to be extremely popular among farmers. There is a very high demand for their seeds in other states."