ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana, Rajasthan Sign Pact In Shah's Presence For Implementation Of Yamuna Water Project

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during the 26th All India Fingerprint Conference 2026, at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Auditorium, in New Delhi on Friday ( ANI )

New Delhi: Haryana and Rajasthan on Monday signed an agreement in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the construction and implementation of the Yamuna Water Project, officials said. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on May 12, 1994 by the Yamuna basin states -- Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and the National Capital Territory of Delhi -- regarding allocation of the surface flow of the river.

After its creation in 2000, Uttarakhand was also included in the MoU. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and senior officials from the central government and the state governments were present during the ceremony.

Addressing the meeting, Shah said the project seeks to facilitate the conveyance of Rajasthan's allocated share of Yamuna waters through an underground pipeline system from the Western Yamuna Canal, enabling the state to effectively utilise the water allocated to it under the 1994 MoU on the sharing of utilisable surface waters of the Upper Yamuna Basin.

The agreement will ensure that 580 Million Cubic Meters (MCM) of water will be supplied from the Yamuna Canal to Rajasthan through three underground pipelines from July to October, he said. Shah said this agreement has today resolved the nearly three-decade-old water-related problem faced by the people of Haryana and Rajasthan.

The home minister said the agreement is an excellent example of the mantra 'Solution through Dialogue', given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This agreement demonstrates that if states move forward with the spirit of cooperative federalism, even a problem persisting for three decades can be resolved easily," he said.

Shah said that under today's agreement, approximately 580 Million Cubic Meters (MCM) of water will be supplied from the Yamuna Canal to Rajasthan through three underground pipelines from July to October. These three pipelines have a diameter of more than 3.6 metres and will provide drinking water to the people of both Rajasthan and Haryana.

Shah said the agreement is an excellent example of a "win-win situation" for both states. The agreement has carefully addressed financial responsibilities, cost-sharing, water allocation, water release protocols and maintenance arrangements, he said.