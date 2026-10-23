ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana Power Employees' Call Off Strike As Govt Rolls Back Privatisation

Kurukshetra: The electricity department employees in Haryana have announced the withdrawal of a three-day-long strike, which was launched against the privatisation of power utilities in the state. This came following assurances by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Power Minister Anil Vij to roll back privatisation.

The Joint Action Committee stated that power supply would be restored immediately. According to employees, the Chief Minister assured them that private companies will not be permitted to enter the state’s power sector and that licenses for parallel electricity distribution will be cancelled. A follow-up meeting to discuss pending issues has been scheduled for November 3.

Devender Hooda, president of the Joint Employees' Union, stated, "Chief Minister Nayab Saini and the Power Minister said that no license will be granted to a private company. We thank them for this. We were compelled to go on strike. Today, the government held talks with us and assured us that this decision by the HERC, made under Section 108 , would be overturned. The Chief Minister has assured us that private entities will not be allowed to enter the electricity department and no private player will be permitted to operate. We will hold another meeting with the Power Minister on November 3."

Following the meeting, Haryana CM said that they stand firmly with the employees. " It is important to note that the HERC (Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission) is an independent body that operates under its own governing legislation. Within the framework of this law, the commission functions, offers suggestions, provides guidance, and issues directives. From time to time, we are also required to implement their orders and instructions. Today, we have reached a decision: exercising its authority under Section 108, the government has directed the HERC to review this matter and completely revoke the provision in question."

"Our employees will now return to their duties immediately. Our position is clear and firm: there will be no privatisation of any kind," said the CM.

Haryana Power Minister, Vij, said, "In Haryana, the HERC (Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission) decided to grant a license to a private company. We have strongly opposed this before the regulator from the very first day. I also want to clarify that the government did not invite any applications from anyone. The central government's 'Electricity Act' contains a provision that allows any entity to submit an application to the regulator proposing the privatisation of specific areas. As soon as this decision was announced, our electricity department employees vehemently opposed it, and we, too, have voiced our opposition from day one."

"Today, I held discussions with key union leaders, and we concluded that under section 108 of the 'Electricity Act,' the government has the authority to issue directives to the HERC. If a decision deviates from our established policy, the government can direct that it be halted and revoked. We have decided to pursue this course of action," said Vij.

"The Chief Minister and I have signed the necessary document and handed it over to the department, with instructions to take immediate steps to halt this order. Furthermore, under the same provision, we will file an application seeking a review of this order. Today’s meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere. I have called for another meeting on November 3rd at 3 pm. On that day, we will provide a detailed, point-by-point update on the progress made so far."

Employees were outraged over a decision by the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) to grant a 25-year parallel electricity distribution license to a private company, “Eleven Power,” for the Gurugram and Nuh regions.

Employees and contractual staff feared that "the privatisation will severely jeopardise their interests."

In many areas, power outages lasting 16 to 24 hours rendered water pumps inoperable, leading to shortage of drinking water in residential societies and villages.

Frustrated citizens staged road blockades and protests in Sonipat (Delhi Road), Kurukshetra (Ambala-Hisar National Highway-65), and Rewari (NH-352).

Due to pollution-related restrictions, nearly 50 percent of factories do not have generators, due to which industrial operations in Karnal, Panipat, Ambala, and Bahadurgarh came to a standstill, resulting in losses amounting to crores of rupees.

Earlier, the strike hit the services at hospitals, including at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Kurukshetra.

The disruption in power supply had caused immense hardships to patients and their attendants.

Due to the power outage and the absence of a backup generator system at LNJP, fans and lights in the hospital wards remained non-functional.