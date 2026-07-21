ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana Police Seal Shambhu Border As Farmers Head For Delhi Mahapanchayat Against India-US Trade Deal

Farmers from Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee stage a protest against the arrest of their farmer leaders from the Haryana—Punjab Shambhu border, in Amritsar on Mar 20, 2025. ( ANI )

Shambhu: Farmer leader from Punjab, Sarwan Singh Pandher, on Tuesday morning slammed the Haryana government for barricading the Shambhu border point to prevent them from heading towards Delhi to participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat against the proposed India-US trade deal.

Heavy police deployment was made at the Shambhu border point between Punjab and Haryana, with barricades erected and cemented blocks placed at the bridge over the Ghaggar river. A day-long "Kisan Mahapanchayat" has been planned against the proposed India-US trade deal at Delhi's Kisan Ghat under the banner of "Desh Bachao Morcha".

Farmer leaders had earlier said that participants from several places, including Punjab and Haryana, would take part in the Mahapanchayat. Farmers from several places in Punjab have planned to move towards Delhi in buses. Pandher said farmers wanted to proceed peacefully to Delhi, but the Haryana government was stopping them at the Shambhu border.

Speaking to reporters in Fatehgarh Sahib, Pandher alleged that this exposed the "true face" of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who frequently visits Punjab and makes tall promises to its people. Pandher said farmers want the proposed India-US trade agreement to be completely scrapped. He added that the future course of action will be decided by consulting with other farmer leaders upon reaching the Shambhu border point.

The farmers' convoy departed from Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib on Thursday morning. More than 1,000 farmers spent the previous night at the sarai (pilgrims' inn) of the gurdwara. From the gurdwara, the march reached Madhopur, near Sirhind on the GT Road, and then proceeded towards Shambhu. On Monday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni was detained by police in Kurukshetra while heading to Delhi for the Mahapanchayat.