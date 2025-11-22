ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana Police Detain Imam, Others In Faridabad Search Linked To Delhi Blast

Faridabad: Haryana Police have intensified the search operation as part of the ongoing investigation into the Delhi Red Fort blast. A joint team of the Crime Branch and local police inspected mosques, shops, hotels, homes and warehouses in the Dhauj village on Saturday, triggering panic among the residents.

Police said that several villagers were detained for questioning, including Imam Imamuddin of the Sirohi Mosque. “The Imam has been questioned twice earlier, as two suspected terrorists, Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, were known to frequent the mosque,” they said.

The latest operation comes after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) previously carried out searches in the same village and recovered a urea-grinding mill and an electronic machine used for refining and separating ammonium nitrate from a house, officials said.