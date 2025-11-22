ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana Police Detain Imam, Others In Faridabad Search Linked To Delhi Blast

The latest operation comes after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) previously carried out searches.

Haryana Police Detain Imam, Others In Faridabad Search Linked To Delhi Blast
Haryana Police Detain Imam, Others In Faridabad Search Linked To Delhi Blast
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 22, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST

1 Min Read
Faridabad: Haryana Police have intensified the search operation as part of the ongoing investigation into the Delhi Red Fort blast. A joint team of the Crime Branch and local police inspected mosques, shops, hotels, homes and warehouses in the Dhauj village on Saturday, triggering panic among the residents.

Police said that several villagers were detained for questioning, including Imam Imamuddin of the Sirohi Mosque. “The Imam has been questioned twice earlier, as two suspected terrorists, Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, were known to frequent the mosque,” they said.

The latest operation comes after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) previously carried out searches in the same village and recovered a urea-grinding mill and an electronic machine used for refining and separating ammonium nitrate from a house, officials said.

Police said that more youths were detained for questioning regarding the Delhi blast case after the raids expanded to the Palla, Sarai Khwaja, Ballabhgarh and Surajkund areas.

The initial investigation revealed that the Delhi blasts had ties to Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, after which authorities arrested Dr Muzammil, Dr Shaheen, lab technician Bashid and ward boy Shoaib in connection with the case.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Javed Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman of the Al Falah Trust, and a court remanded him to ED custody for 13 days. He was taken into custody on November 18.

TAGGED:

AL FALAH UNIVERSITY FARIDABAD
SIROHI MOSQUE IMAM DETAINED
DELHI BLAST CASE

