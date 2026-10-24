ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana Police, CBI Working To Expedite Deportation Of Gangster Himanshu Bhau From US

New Delhi: Haryana Police is working with the CBI to finalise modalities for the deportation of fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau, who has been detained by US authorities and is currently in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), officials said on Saturday.

Bhau, wanted in India in multiple murder and extortion cases, was initially detained for misrepresentation of facts after Haryana Police flagged that he had fled the country using a forged surname in his passport, they said.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police is in close coordination with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), India's nodal agency for Interpol, to expedite his deportation from the United States, officials said.

Bhau's criminal career began at the age of 17, when he allegedly attempted to murder an adversary. Although arrested, he escaped from a juvenile correctional facility in Hisar in 2020. Since then, he has been involved in a series of organised criminal activities, emerging as one of the most wanted criminals, they said.

Investigators allege that Bhau initially fled India to Portugal using forged documents and has since operated his criminal syndicate from overseas. His gang maintains close ties with groups that are rivals of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.