ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana Struggles To Get Rid Of Its Hookah Menace

Karnal: The people in Haryana have been living with the misconception that hookah is not injurious to health. This hubble bubble holds a special place in Haryana's rural culture and lifestyle, where it is seen as a symbol of centuries-old social order, brotherhood and respect for elders.

Medical experts have warned that hookah smoking is far more dangerous than cigarettes or beedis and can even cause diseases like cancer.

According to historians, the hookah was invented in India during the Mughal period in the 16th century by Abul Fatah Gilani, Akbar's Iranian physician, in Fatehpur Sikri. It was initially designed to make tobacco smoke less harmful by filtering it with water and cooling it. The base of the original hookah was made from a coconut shell and the pipe from bamboo. From India, this tradition later spread to Persia (Iran), the Ottoman Empire and other Middle Eastern countries.

Hookahs displaced in a market in Karnal (ETV Bharat)

In Haryana, it has been an integral part of the socio-cultural landscape. In rural parts, even elderly women smoked a chillum or a small pipe-like hookah within their homes.

The Haryana government has imposed a complete ban on hookah bars and the serving of hookah in hotels, restaurants, bars and commercial establishments. However, traditional and cultural hookahs used in rural areas and homes are exempt from this rule.

The public has deeply ingrained beliefs about hookahs that keep people unaware of its true dangers. Jagbir Singh, a hookah smoker in Karnal, believes that water filters the smoke. “As hookah smoke passes through a bowl of water, harmful substances or toxic chemicals are filtered into the water itself and only cool, clean smoke reaches the lungs,” he said.

Another smoker, Balbir said that the practice of smoking hookah from a single pipe is a symbol of social unity. “When people, regardless of caste or social differences, smoke hookah together, it is considered a sign of collective harmony,” he said.

Elderly men smoking tobacco in a hookah in Karnal, Haryana (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, elderly Gaje Singh believes that smoking hookah early in the morning cleanses the stomach, relieves indigestion, and provides relief from gas problems. Those who have been smoking hookah for decades say they have never suffered any major illnesses and dispute the medical claims.

However, Ayurvedic Medical Officer (AMO) Meenakshi underlined that hookah smoking is many times more dangerous than smoking cigarettes.

The Ayurveda expert said, “Water only slightly cools the smoke, but it doesn't remove the harmful carcinogens present in it. Nicotine, tar and heavy metals are not water-soluble and travel directly to the human lungs without any hindrance. Smoking an average cigarette takes a person five to nine minutes with approximately eight to twelve inhalations. In contrast, a hookah session typically lasts 60 to 90 minutes during which a person inhales hundreds of deep puffs of smoke.”