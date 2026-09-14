Haryana Struggles To Get Rid Of Its Hookah Menace
The hubble-bubble holds a special place in the rural culture where it is a symbol of centuries-old social order and brotherhood, reports Munish Touran
Published : September 14, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Karnal: The people in Haryana have been living with the misconception that hookah is not injurious to health. This hubble bubble holds a special place in Haryana's rural culture and lifestyle, where it is seen as a symbol of centuries-old social order, brotherhood and respect for elders.
Medical experts have warned that hookah smoking is far more dangerous than cigarettes or beedis and can even cause diseases like cancer.
According to historians, the hookah was invented in India during the Mughal period in the 16th century by Abul Fatah Gilani, Akbar's Iranian physician, in Fatehpur Sikri. It was initially designed to make tobacco smoke less harmful by filtering it with water and cooling it. The base of the original hookah was made from a coconut shell and the pipe from bamboo. From India, this tradition later spread to Persia (Iran), the Ottoman Empire and other Middle Eastern countries.
In Haryana, it has been an integral part of the socio-cultural landscape. In rural parts, even elderly women smoked a chillum or a small pipe-like hookah within their homes.
The Haryana government has imposed a complete ban on hookah bars and the serving of hookah in hotels, restaurants, bars and commercial establishments. However, traditional and cultural hookahs used in rural areas and homes are exempt from this rule.
The public has deeply ingrained beliefs about hookahs that keep people unaware of its true dangers. Jagbir Singh, a hookah smoker in Karnal, believes that water filters the smoke. “As hookah smoke passes through a bowl of water, harmful substances or toxic chemicals are filtered into the water itself and only cool, clean smoke reaches the lungs,” he said.
Another smoker, Balbir said that the practice of smoking hookah from a single pipe is a symbol of social unity. “When people, regardless of caste or social differences, smoke hookah together, it is considered a sign of collective harmony,” he said.
Meanwhile, elderly Gaje Singh believes that smoking hookah early in the morning cleanses the stomach, relieves indigestion, and provides relief from gas problems. Those who have been smoking hookah for decades say they have never suffered any major illnesses and dispute the medical claims.
However, Ayurvedic Medical Officer (AMO) Meenakshi underlined that hookah smoking is many times more dangerous than smoking cigarettes.
The Ayurveda expert said, “Water only slightly cools the smoke, but it doesn't remove the harmful carcinogens present in it. Nicotine, tar and heavy metals are not water-soluble and travel directly to the human lungs without any hindrance. Smoking an average cigarette takes a person five to nine minutes with approximately eight to twelve inhalations. In contrast, a hookah session typically lasts 60 to 90 minutes during which a person inhales hundreds of deep puffs of smoke.”
According to doctors, a one-hour hookah session delivers as much harmful smoke to the body as smoking 80 to 85 cigarettes.
It is further stated that the burning coal placed on top of the hookah to burn the tobacco produces excessive amounts of toxic gases and heavy metals like carbon monoxide, arsenic, lead, chromium and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) which directly destroy the blood cells.
Reports from the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) state that hookah smoke causes irreversible damage to almost every organ in the body. It has been found that the risk of lung cancer in hookah smokers is six times higher than in normal people. Similarly, around 1.4 lakh cases of oral cancer are reported in India each year with tobacco and hookah causing over 60% of these.
The toxic chemicals in hookah affect the inner lining of the stomach, significantly increasing the risk of ulcers, digestive problems, acidity, gallbladder and liver cancer. Benzene found in hookah smoke directly affects the blood cells and causes leukemia.
The nicotine and carbon monoxide lead to the constricting of blood vessels which increases blood pressure and the chances of heart attack or brain stroke.
Meenakshi explained that while hookah smoking is more prevalent among men in urban areas of Haryana but a segment of women in rural areas also consume traditional hookahs. “In modern times, the rise of lounge and hookah bar culture has also led to a growing craze for flavored hookahs among young women,” the expert said while adding that the toxic elements present in hookah smoke cause infertility in women. Pregnant women smoking hookah or being exposed to its smoke face the risk of premature delivery or having babies with low weight at birth.
It is learnt that the toxic chemicals in hookah disrupt the production of red blood cells in the body leading to severe hemoglobin deficiency in women. At the same time nicotine prevents the absorption of calcium in the body leading to premature osteoporosis and joint pain.
Meenakshi explained, “Hookah smoking can cause skin diseases, hepatitis and other ailments. This can lead to internal and external illnesses.”
Nowadays, herbal, chemical-free or fruit-flavored hookahs are being served to attract the young people who think that they are safe because these hookahs contain no tobacco. But Dr. Saubhagya Sandhu of Karnal disclosed that this is a huge deception. “Even though there is no tobacco, the charcoal used to light the hookah releases the same toxic carbon monoxide and carcinogenic gases. Additionally, those who inhale the smoke indirectly at hookah bars are equally at risk of cancer,” he said.
The severity of the tobacco and lung-related disease crisis in Haryana is evident from recent government data that says that 2,911 new cancer cases are being reported in the state every month. India's annual tobacco-related cancer cases range between 3,50,000 and 4,00,000. Tobacco and smoking account for 27% to 30% of total cancer cases.
According to Haryana government data, 25,431 people in the state have died from lung-related diseases in the last seven years, between 2019 and 2026. On average, 3,500 to 4,500 people are losing their lives each year. Additionally, psychiatry outpatient departments (OPDs) receive 50 to 60 patients daily for cessation counselling, with nearly half of them seeking to overcome hookah addiction.
ICMR and NCRP reports say that the incidence of oral cancer in Haryana is expected to rise rapidly from 2022 to 2025. Approximately 1,58,000 to 1,60,000 cancer cases are estimated in Haryana between 2022 to 2026, of which approximately 16% to 18% are directly related to oral cancer. Thus, 26,000 to 28,000 cases of oral cancer are estimated in Haryana.
In 2024, 32,510 cancer cases were reported, of which 5,500 were oral cancer cases. This included 3,960 men and 1,540 women. In 2025, the number of cases rose to 33,390 of which 5,700 were oral cancer cases which included 4,100 men and 1,600 women. In 2026, till now, 34.200 cases have been reported of which around 5,900 are oral cancer cases including 4,250 men and 1,650 women.
Sources said that many deaths in rural areas are recorded as respiratory diseases, heart attacks or undiagnosed diseases even though hookah smoke is the root cause.
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