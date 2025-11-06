ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana Minister Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Lowering Dignity Of His Office

Rahul Gandhi. ( PTI )

Chandigarh: Haryana minister Krishna Kumar Bedi has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of lowering the dignity of the office of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Bedi was reacting to allegations of vote theft in Haryana that led to Bharatiya Janata Party’ (BJP) victory in the assembly polls held last year. The allegations were made by Rahul Gandhi in a media briefing on Wednesday. In an interaction with ETV Bharat, Bedi said, "In whose hands are they playing? On whom did the so-called hydrogen bomb explode? It was not a hydrogen bomb but a fuse bomb. By making such allegations, Rahul Gandhi is lowering the dignity of the position he holds.” Charging that the Congress is without any leader or policy, he said the 150-year-old party was never in the state that it is in now. “They want to undermine the common man's faith in the democracy that gave four members of their family the opportunity to become Prime Minister. It is not hidden from anyone which foreign powers’ hands they are playing into," he said. The BJP minister said the Congress does not have an organization or leaders or candidates to fight elections.