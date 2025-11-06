Haryana Minister Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Lowering Dignity Of His Office
Krishna Kumar Bedi said the Congress leaders is playing into the hands of foreign powers.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 5:55 PM IST
Chandigarh: Haryana minister Krishna Kumar Bedi has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of lowering the dignity of the office of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
Bedi was reacting to allegations of vote theft in Haryana that led to Bharatiya Janata Party’ (BJP) victory in the assembly polls held last year. The allegations were made by Rahul Gandhi in a media briefing on Wednesday.
In an interaction with ETV Bharat, Bedi said, "In whose hands are they playing? On whom did the so-called hydrogen bomb explode? It was not a hydrogen bomb but a fuse bomb. By making such allegations, Rahul Gandhi is lowering the dignity of the position he holds.”
Charging that the Congress is without any leader or policy, he said the 150-year-old party was never in the state that it is in now.
“They want to undermine the common man's faith in the democracy that gave four members of their family the opportunity to become Prime Minister. It is not hidden from anyone which foreign powers’ hands they are playing into," he said.
The BJP minister said the Congress does not have an organization or leaders or candidates to fight elections.
“They don't want to sweat it out and the sweat of voters is stinking for them. They ruled the country for 56 years. The people seek answers from them. Around every election, they come and say that the votes were stolen," he said.
Questioning the absence of Congress leaders from Bihar in the run up to the assembly polls there, he sarcastically said the party will be saying that Nitish Kumar stole the government. He said that despite an agreement with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the two parties have fielded candidates against each other on 15 seats.
Pointing out that the entire BJP leadership right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have been campaigning in Bihar, he observed, “If governments were formed by vote theft, why would we need to go there and invest so many resources?"
He accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting the democracy for which the people have made so many sacrifices. He said that nothing can be more painful than the ‘baseless’ allegations that Rahul Gandhi has levelled.
Responding to Rahul Gandhi talking about Gen Z’s responsibility of saving democracy in India, Bedi said, “Rahul Gandhi talks about Gen Z. What can be the reason behind this? He is playing into the hands of foreign powers. Not just today, these people had planned to hijack democracy in 1975 as well. But it was saved only when crores of people went to jail and came out on the streets. Today, they are trying to create the same situation but the voters of the country and our democratic system will not tolerate these people. As far as Gen Z is concerned, this is India and not Nepal.”
Expressing confidence that the National Democratic Alliance will return to power in Bihar, Bedi said that Rahul Gandhi will flee abroad as he is not a serious man. “He's apologized in court twenty times, and he'll continue to do so," he said.
