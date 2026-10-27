Haryana Medical Education Directorate's Delay In Release Of MBBS Certificates Puts PG Admissions Of 300 Doctors At Risk
Students say while November 2 verification deadline leaves them little time to secure seats, opacity of state's MBBS bond policy keeps affecting their professional progression.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Hundreds of medical graduates from Haryana are facing uncertainty over their postgraduate medical education after the state authorities allegedly failed to release their original documents, jeopardising their admission to MD and MS courses through NEET-PG counselling.
“If we cannot complete the PG admission process on time because our original certificates are being withheld, at least 300 students could lose an entire year of their careers,” said Dr Akshat Mittal, a postgraduate aspirant to ETV Bharat on Tuesday.
More than 300 MBBS graduates from the 2020 batch have reportedly qualified NEET-PG 2026 and secured postgraduate seats. However, their original certificates remain with the authorities in connection with Haryana’s MBBS bond policy, leaving many unable to complete the mandatory document verification process.
With the first round of counselling underway, the students have expressed concern that they could lose seats secured through a highly competitive examination, despite meeting the academic and eligibility requirements.
The immediate deadline is November 2, the last date for document verification. With October 31 and November 1 falling on a weekend, the affected students effectively have until October 30 to secure their documents and complete the necessary formalities.
According to the students, they have repeatedly approached the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana, through mass emails and formal representations routed through the deans of their respective medical colleges. However, they claim that no satisfactory response has been received.
The deans, they said, have expressed their inability to release the original certificates without directions from DMER, leaving the graduates with little time to resolve the impasse. With administrative efforts yielding no result, the students are now considering approaching the court for urgent relief.
The controversy has revived questions about the implementation of Haryana’s MBBS bond policy, introduced in 2020 and revised in December 2022. The policy was intended to secure medical services for the state, but graduates say the absence of clarity over employment and service arrangements is now affecting their professional progression.
The first affected batch of approximately 600 graduates completed its MBBS course in February 2026. Yet, according to students, no formal employment offer has been issued for bond service, even eight months after graduation.
They have also raised concerns over the status of a reported government proposal to create around 3,000 supernumerary posts to accommodate the first batch.
“A bond policy requiring service must be supported by a transparent recruitment mechanism, clearly defined service conditions and a realistic timeline for appointment,” said Dr Mittal. The students have also questioned the role of bank loans linked to the bond arrangement, saying the financial obligations and employment uncertainties require greater transparency.
The graduates have cited court interventions in similar disputes in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, where, they claim, judicial directions favoured students seeking the release of their documents. The precise applicability of those rulings to Haryana’s policy remains a matter for legal examination.
The students maintain that they are not seeking exemption from public service, but want the government to ensure that the policy does not obstruct higher education while its employment provisions remain unclear.
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