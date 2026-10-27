ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana Medical Education Directorate's Delay In Release Of MBBS Certificates Puts PG Admissions Of 300 Doctors At Risk

New Delhi: Hundreds of medical graduates from Haryana are facing uncertainty over their postgraduate medical education after the state authorities allegedly failed to release their original documents, jeopardising their admission to MD and MS courses through NEET-PG counselling.

“If we cannot complete the PG admission process on time because our original certificates are being withheld, at least 300 students could lose an entire year of their careers,” said Dr Akshat Mittal, a postgraduate aspirant to ETV Bharat on Tuesday.

More than 300 MBBS graduates from the 2020 batch have reportedly qualified NEET-PG 2026 and secured postgraduate seats. However, their original certificates remain with the authorities in connection with Haryana’s MBBS bond policy, leaving many unable to complete the mandatory document verification process.

With the first round of counselling underway, the students have expressed concern that they could lose seats secured through a highly competitive examination, despite meeting the academic and eligibility requirements.

The immediate deadline is November 2, the last date for document verification. With October 31 and November 1 falling on a weekend, the affected students effectively have until October 30 to secure their documents and complete the necessary formalities.

PG aspirants protesting in Haryana (By special arrangement)

According to the students, they have repeatedly approached the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana, through mass emails and formal representations routed through the deans of their respective medical colleges. However, they claim that no satisfactory response has been received.

The deans, they said, have expressed their inability to release the original certificates without directions from DMER, leaving the graduates with little time to resolve the impasse. With administrative efforts yielding no result, the students are now considering approaching the court for urgent relief.