ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana Land Deal Case Against Robert Vadra: ED Submits Status Report In Sealed Cover

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday submitted its status report in a sealed cover in a case against businessman Robert Vadra and others in a money laundering case linked to a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur.

The probe against Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is linked to the land deal at Manesar-Shikohpur (now Sector 83) in Gurugram district. The ED informed Special Judge Sushant Changotra that "further investigation is being conducted vis-a-vis the role of M/s DLF".

The judge noted that one of the accused persons, Kewal Singh Virk, had furnished bail and surety bonds and accepted them.

He said, "Status report has been filed by ED in a sealed envelope. As per the said status report, further investigation is being conducted vis-a-vis the role of M/S DLF." The court posted the matter on August 21 for further proceedings. Earlier in May, Vadra unconditionally withdrew his petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the Special CBI Court's order that summoned him.

Vadra's counsel had said he would make "appropriate submissions" before the trial court at an "appropriate stage". On April 15, the present CBI Special Court took cognisance of offences in the chargesheet filed by the ED in July 2025 and asked Vadra and others to appear before it.