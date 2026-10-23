ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana Govt Seeks End To Power Strike As Outages Disrupt Homes, Businesses, University Hostels

Chandigarh/Gurugram/Faridabad/Kurukshetra: Haryana Energy Minister Anil Vij on Friday said the state government had nearly resolved the dispute with striking electricity employees and expressed confidence that the three-day strike would end within hours.

His statement came as widespread power outages affected Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Rewari, Kurukshetra and other parts of Haryana, disrupting household water supplies, businesses and educational activities.

At Kurukshetra University (KU), thousands of students struggled to access drinking water, food, electricity and internet services, while residents in several cities took to the streets to demand power restoration.

Vij said union leaders had agreed to meet the government in Panchkula at 3 pm on Friday. He said he had spoken with employee representatives and the Chief Minister, and that the government was prepared to invoke Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003, as the unions demanded.

In a post on X, Vij appealed to the employees to end the strike and return to duty, saying the government was ready to discuss all possible options. He maintained that dialogue was the appropriate way to resolve the dispute. However, no one confirmed that the strike had ended.

Kurukshetra University students struggle to continue their studies amid power cuts affecting hostels and essential services. (ETV Bharat)

Kurukshetra University Students Face Water, Food Crisis

The power cuts disrupted life at Kurukshetra University, where around 90 per cent of Kurukshetra city was reportedly without electricity by evening on the first day of the strike. Students living in university hostels said the prolonged outage had left them struggling to arrange drinking water and food.

Without electricity, hostels, messes, and canteens struggled to function. Students said they had to leave campus to arrange water and buy food and other essentials, increasing their expenses.

The outage also drained mobile phone and laptop batteries, disrupted studies, and made it difficult for students to contact their families. Tanuj Chauhan, a student in the university's UIET department, said they couldn't contact their family because their phones had switched off due to the lack of electricity.

With power and internet access unavailable, students preparing for upcoming examinations said their studies had suffered. Some went to the government LNJP Hospital and the railway station to charge their devices and continue studying. Students expressed anger over the lack of adequate alternative arrangements on campus, including generators.

Another student, Vansh, said the crisis was affecting not only academic work but also everyday life. Students urged the state government and university administration to restore electricity and arrange essential services, including drinking water, food and facilities to charge phones and laptops, until normal supply resumed.

Patients and their families are facing difficulties due to power outages at the LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra. The power outage, along with the generator system disruption, has left fans and lights out in the wards. Lifts, routine ultrasounds, and other health services have also been affected. A drinking water crisis has further exacerbated the patients' difficulties.

Because of the power outage, patients are forced to spend time in dark, humid wards. With fans out, patients are suffering from the heat. Family members rely on mobile phone torches to care for their patients. Everything from administering medications to finding essential items for patients is becoming difficult. Family members allege that even alternative power arrangements don't work effectively in a sensitive location like a hospital.

The power crisis has also impacted the hospital's diagnostic services. The lack of electricity has reportedly disrupted machines like X-ray and ultrasound.

Protest in Gurugram demanding restoration of electricity during Haryana's power strike. (ETV Bharat)

Residents Protest Prolonged Power Cuts

In Gurugram, residents of Bhim Garh Kheri blocked the Daulatabad flyover on Friday, sitting on the road to demand the restoration of electricity. They said supply had been disrupted since around 11 pm on Wednesday. Residents alleged that repeated attempts to contact electricity department officials went unanswered. The demonstration affected traffic on the flyover.

Police reached the Daulatabad flyover after receiving information about the protest. ACP Crime Dharmvir Sharma also arrived to help manage the situation and traffic.

Protest in Faridabad. (ETV Bharat)

In Faridabad's Number 2 area, residents also staged a protest after more than 24 hours without electricity. They said the outages had disrupted household work and water supplies. Resident Virender Gujjar questioned why ordinary people should suffer over a dispute between employees and the government.