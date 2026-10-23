Haryana Govt Seeks End To Power Strike As Outages Disrupt Homes, Businesses, University Hostels
A proposed 25-year license for Eleven Power Private Limited has triggered a labour dispute, with unions demanding its withdrawal.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST|
Updated : October 23, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Chandigarh/Gurugram/Faridabad/Kurukshetra: Haryana Energy Minister Anil Vij on Friday said the state government had nearly resolved the dispute with striking electricity employees and expressed confidence that the three-day strike would end within hours.
His statement came as widespread power outages affected Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Rewari, Kurukshetra and other parts of Haryana, disrupting household water supplies, businesses and educational activities.
At Kurukshetra University (KU), thousands of students struggled to access drinking water, food, electricity and internet services, while residents in several cities took to the streets to demand power restoration.
Vij said union leaders had agreed to meet the government in Panchkula at 3 pm on Friday. He said he had spoken with employee representatives and the Chief Minister, and that the government was prepared to invoke Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003, as the unions demanded.
In a post on X, Vij appealed to the employees to end the strike and return to duty, saying the government was ready to discuss all possible options. He maintained that dialogue was the appropriate way to resolve the dispute. However, no one confirmed that the strike had ended.
Kurukshetra University Students Face Water, Food Crisis
The power cuts disrupted life at Kurukshetra University, where around 90 per cent of Kurukshetra city was reportedly without electricity by evening on the first day of the strike. Students living in university hostels said the prolonged outage had left them struggling to arrange drinking water and food.
Without electricity, hostels, messes, and canteens struggled to function. Students said they had to leave campus to arrange water and buy food and other essentials, increasing their expenses.
The outage also drained mobile phone and laptop batteries, disrupted studies, and made it difficult for students to contact their families. Tanuj Chauhan, a student in the university's UIET department, said they couldn't contact their family because their phones had switched off due to the lack of electricity.
With power and internet access unavailable, students preparing for upcoming examinations said their studies had suffered. Some went to the government LNJP Hospital and the railway station to charge their devices and continue studying. Students expressed anger over the lack of adequate alternative arrangements on campus, including generators.
Another student, Vansh, said the crisis was affecting not only academic work but also everyday life. Students urged the state government and university administration to restore electricity and arrange essential services, including drinking water, food and facilities to charge phones and laptops, until normal supply resumed.
Patients and their families are facing difficulties due to power outages at the LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra. The power outage, along with the generator system disruption, has left fans and lights out in the wards. Lifts, routine ultrasounds, and other health services have also been affected. A drinking water crisis has further exacerbated the patients' difficulties.
Because of the power outage, patients are forced to spend time in dark, humid wards. With fans out, patients are suffering from the heat. Family members rely on mobile phone torches to care for their patients. Everything from administering medications to finding essential items for patients is becoming difficult. Family members allege that even alternative power arrangements don't work effectively in a sensitive location like a hospital.
The power crisis has also impacted the hospital's diagnostic services. The lack of electricity has reportedly disrupted machines like X-ray and ultrasound.
Residents Protest Prolonged Power Cuts
In Gurugram, residents of Bhim Garh Kheri blocked the Daulatabad flyover on Friday, sitting on the road to demand the restoration of electricity. They said supply had been disrupted since around 11 pm on Wednesday. Residents alleged that repeated attempts to contact electricity department officials went unanswered. The demonstration affected traffic on the flyover.
Police reached the Daulatabad flyover after receiving information about the protest. ACP Crime Dharmvir Sharma also arrived to help manage the situation and traffic.
In Faridabad's Number 2 area, residents also staged a protest after more than 24 hours without electricity. They said the outages had disrupted household work and water supplies. Resident Virender Gujjar questioned why ordinary people should suffer over a dispute between employees and the government.
Another resident, Pooja, said employees should approach ministers and legislators to press their demands instead of inconveniencing the public.
Rewari reported widespread power disruptions, affecting areas including Gokal Gate, Sabzi Mandi and Nai Basti. Residents said the city had plunged into darkness after electricity supply failed after 8 pm on Thursday. Traders complained that business had come to a standstill as inverters ran out. On Railway Road, a hotel owner had to use candles to prepare food. Hotel owner Bunty urged the government and employees to resolve the dispute through talks.
In Charkhi Dadri, power breakdowns reportedly affected nearly half the city on the first day of the strike. Several villages also faced outages after the Sanjarwas and Ghasola power houses remained shut and faults developed in 11 kV lines. With field staff unavailable, repairing faults and restoring supply became difficult, while complaints to electricity offices were also affected.
Employees staged demonstrations in Bhiwani under the banner of the Haryana Power Corporation HCBEC Employees Union. Union leaders Bijender Barar, Dharambir Singh Bhati and Manoj Ballu Bamla accused the government of pushing ahead with parallel distribution licenses in Gurugram and Nuh.
In Panipat, employees staged a sit-in outside the electricity office, demanding cancellation of the parallel licenses. They warned the agitation could continue indefinitely if the government did not act. The district administration said it was making alternative arrangements to prevent power supply disruptions during the festive season.
Why Are Electricity Employees Protesting?
Electricity employees and engineers began a three-day statewide strike on October 22, scheduled to end on October 24, opposing the Haryana government's decision to allow private electricity distribution in Gurugram and Nuh.
The protest follows the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC)'s October 19 order granting Eleven Power Private Limited a 25-year parallel distribution license. The company will operate alongside the existing distributor, giving more than 8.3 lakh consumers the option to switch suppliers as its network reaches their areas.
The license covers Gurugram City, Gurugram Suburban, Manesar, Sohna and Nuh. The network will be developed in phases over five years, with Nuh in the first phase and supply expected to begin in the 2027-28 financial year.
The project envisages an investment of Rs 4,717 crore between 2026-27 and 2030-31, with plans for smart meters, digital billing and a distribution management system. The proposed power mix comprises 80 per cent renewable energy and 20 per cent thermal power.
Existing consumers will continue receiving electricity from the current distributor and can switch to the new company when its network reaches their areas. The licensee must submit a first-phase implementation plan and a consumer-switching protocol within 60 days.
Employees argue that the distribution infrastructure was built with public money and years of work and should not be handed over to private operators. They also allege the government failed to honour assurances made under an agreement reached on August 10.
Energy Minister Anil Vij said the government had opposed the company's application and was challenging the regulatory order to secure a stay. On Thursday, he called the strike unwarranted and urged employees to help prepare the government's case instead of stopping work. He also said the law allowed individuals and companies to apply for electricity distribution licenses.
Joint Action Committee member Jagdeep Phogat said the agitation in Charkhi Dadri would continue until the government withdrew the decision. He added that members of the public and several gram panchayats also opposed the move.
Employee organisations warned the protest could turn into an indefinite strike if the government ignored their demands. They said they did not intend to inconvenience the public and would prioritise essential services, including hospitals, drinking water supply, jails and mini-secretariats, as well as emergency electricity work.
Friday's meeting in Panchkula is expected to be crucial in determining whether the government and employee unions can reach an agreement and restore normal electricity supply.
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