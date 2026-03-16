ETV Bharat / bharat

'Not Granted Sanction To Prosecute Prof Mahmudabad As One-Time Magnanimity': Haryana Govt To SC

File photo of Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who is facing criminal investigation for two social media posts on Operation Sindoor. ( X/@Mahmudabad )

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Monday told the Supreme Court that it has decided to show one-time magnanimity and close the issue against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who was booked for social media posts on Operation Sindoor.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for Haryana, told a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi that they have not granted sanction to prosecute Professor Mahmudabad. "Showing one-time magnanimity, we have closed the issue and have refused to grant sanction," Raju told the bench.

The bench noted that since the state has not granted sanction to prosecute Mahmudabad, the proceedings pending before the trial court concerned would stand closed.

On January 6 , the top court extended its order restraining the trial court from taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Haryana SIT in the FIR against Mahmudabad. The apex court had passed the order after Raju informed it that though chargesheet was filed in August 2025, no sanction was given by the Haryana government so far.