‘Won’t Let Criminals Roam Free’: Haryana DGP OP Singh Opens Up On Faridabad Terror Plot And Policing Reforms

Whenever a new officeholder comes, people say it was he who did it. Our police force isn't new. It's been around for a long time. It requires a lot of hard work and sacrifice, and it's ongoing. I'm currently overseeing this work. Everyone in Haryana feels safe, and everyone wants to come and stay. Our soldiers and officers are making a collective effort to improve law and order. Today, we are part of that effort, but it's not as if it started with us. The Haryana Police has always been relentless in its pursuit of criminals. Criminals have no acceptance in society here.

I congratulate the Faridabad Police, the Haryana Police personnel, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. They have exposed a major network on time. Congratulations to them for this. But this is a matter of concern. We are seriously considering how to further strengthen our capacity building. Our Police Commissioner, Faridabad, has provided detailed information on this matter, and I stand by his statement.

Operation track down

We are selectively sending to jail those who are arrogant, armed, and consider harassing people their way of life. We have given every SHO a target of five. We have time till November 20. So far, we have sent 150 to 200 criminals to jail, and we are after the rest. We will not let those who are enemies of society and harass people roam freely.

‘Constructive criticism strengthens policing.’

Criticism is feedback for us. If something is said, then someone is suffering. Our job isn't to debate or show statistics. Our job is to listen to people and to determine how we can incorporate that into our policies and ensure the police act on it. This is our priority. Criticism will happen, and even if one person is suffering, it's a matter of concern. Civilisation has assured us that the lion and the goat will drink water from the same well. The goat doesn't regret its weakness; the lion doesn't boast of its strength. This is a continuous struggle, and it's ongoing.

Tracking criminals abroad

We are in talks with the governments of all the countries we work with. Our discussions are at an advanced stage. These days, no country is hiring educated people, so how will they hire criminals? It's a matter of time; soon, they'll all be behind bars. Change has already come. Try talking to them. If they don't speak well, let me know. It's absolutely clear. Everyone knows how to talk. When you talk to me, there's no problem. We've told them to talk to women the same way you talk to me. If any victim comes, talk to them as if you were talking to a senior officer. Treat the common man with courtesy. Use the language the criminal understands, yet their rights must be protected. We are law-abiding people. We have to work in this way.

Building a people-friendly police force

We are not discouraged by anything. We have a force of seventy thousand, and all kinds of incidents happen. It's painful. What happened wasn't good. There are children and women. I'm saddened by their untimely deaths; they were our comrades. But our challenges remain the same. The thugs and criminals haven't ceased operations. We are compelled to keep fighting. We are fighting with passion. We are engaged in that work. Such incidents do make a difference, and it's disheartening. The agencies are doing their job. Let them do theirs.