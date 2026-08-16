ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana Barricades Khanauri Checkpoint, Stops Farmers' March From Punjab To Delhi

At the Khanauri border following the farmers' call to march to Delhi, on Sunday. ( ANI )

Sangrur: The Haryana Police on Sunday stopped 51 Punjab farmers from going to Delhi at Khanauri-Datasinghwala border. A meeting between the farmers and Jind Deputy Commissioner Dr Vaishali Sharma ended inconclusively.

The Haryana Police had heavily barricaded the Khanauri checkpoint at the Punjab-Haryana border in advance to block the fresh farmer march to Delhi.

Hundreds of farmers gathered at the border under Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha banners, but were stopped at the Punjab side. To prevent entry into Haryana, the authorities put up multi-layered barricades, concrete blocks, chained metal barriers, and deployed riot control units.

"Our colleagues went to the meeting seeking permission to move forward. Initially, there was talk of reducing the numbers. However, during the second or third round of talks, the possibility of a meeting with the Haryana Chief Minister emerged. We believe, though, that a meeting with the Haryana Chief Minister will not provide a solution to our issue,” said farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

“A solution requires a meeting with a Union Minister, especially the Union Agriculture Minister or another senior leader capable of resolving this matter. We will continue to sit here peacefully. We will remain here, at least until tomorrow. If nothing happens, we will proceed according to the programme we had previously announced."

The farmers demanded a legal guarantee for MSP, opposed proposed free-trade agreements, and sought release of detained leaders.

The farmers gathered at Gurdwara Sahib at Khanauri, where prayers were offered for Shubkaran Singh, a farmer who lost his life during the farm agitation. The farmers proceeded on foot towards the Haryana border. The farmer leaders said that their purpose was to convey their demands to the central government in a peaceful manner.

General secretary of Bharati Kisan Union Sidhupur Kaka Singh Kotra said that this march was not being taken out for any conflict, but to keep the demands of the farmers in a peaceful manner. The farmers from different states of the country reached Khanauri to participate in the 'Desh Bachao Kisan Yatra'.

According to the farmer leaders, earlier this programme was to be held around 11 am, but due to the closure of the National Highway from the night itself, the travel time had to be changed. If only 51 farmers wanted to go to Jantar-Mantar peacefully to put their demands, then Kotra wondered what threat the government had from them.