Haryana Barricades Khanauri Checkpoint, Stops Farmers' March From Punjab To Delhi
The farmers demand a legal guarantee for MSP, oppose proposed free-trade agreements, and seek release of detained leaders.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Sangrur: The Haryana Police on Sunday stopped 51 Punjab farmers from going to Delhi at Khanauri-Datasinghwala border. A meeting between the farmers and Jind Deputy Commissioner Dr Vaishali Sharma ended inconclusively.
The Haryana Police had heavily barricaded the Khanauri checkpoint at the Punjab-Haryana border in advance to block the fresh farmer march to Delhi.
Hundreds of farmers gathered at the border under Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha banners, but were stopped at the Punjab side. To prevent entry into Haryana, the authorities put up multi-layered barricades, concrete blocks, chained metal barriers, and deployed riot control units.
"Our colleagues went to the meeting seeking permission to move forward. Initially, there was talk of reducing the numbers. However, during the second or third round of talks, the possibility of a meeting with the Haryana Chief Minister emerged. We believe, though, that a meeting with the Haryana Chief Minister will not provide a solution to our issue,” said farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.
“A solution requires a meeting with a Union Minister, especially the Union Agriculture Minister or another senior leader capable of resolving this matter. We will continue to sit here peacefully. We will remain here, at least until tomorrow. If nothing happens, we will proceed according to the programme we had previously announced."
The farmers demanded a legal guarantee for MSP, opposed proposed free-trade agreements, and sought release of detained leaders.
The farmers gathered at Gurdwara Sahib at Khanauri, where prayers were offered for Shubkaran Singh, a farmer who lost his life during the farm agitation. The farmers proceeded on foot towards the Haryana border. The farmer leaders said that their purpose was to convey their demands to the central government in a peaceful manner.
General secretary of Bharati Kisan Union Sidhupur Kaka Singh Kotra said that this march was not being taken out for any conflict, but to keep the demands of the farmers in a peaceful manner. The farmers from different states of the country reached Khanauri to participate in the 'Desh Bachao Kisan Yatra'.
According to the farmer leaders, earlier this programme was to be held around 11 am, but due to the closure of the National Highway from the night itself, the travel time had to be changed. If only 51 farmers wanted to go to Jantar-Mantar peacefully to put their demands, then Kotra wondered what threat the government had from them.
Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said the 'Kisan Bachao Padyatra' (Save Farmers March) covering a distance of about 228 km was to begin on August 16 from Data Singh Wala-Khanauri border (Punjab-Haryana) to Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The march will reach Jantar Mantar on August 29, where a big Kisan Mahapanchayat is to be held. A special feature of this march is that no tractor-trolleys will be used. A total of 51 farmers will walk the entire 228 km distance, accompanied by about 200 farmer helpers and support vehicles.
According to farmer leaders, this foot march is being organised in the memory of Shubhkaran, the farmer who lost his life during the agitation.
The Khanauri border is a key route connecting Punjab and Haryana, and restrictions there are likely to affect movement between the two states.
Commuters travelling through the border area were advised to remain alert and follow instructions issued by the police and local administration. The farmers maintained that their agitation would continue until their demands concerning agricultural policies and farmers' interests were addressed.
In a recent farmers' agitation in Madhya Pradesh, farmers protesting over the procurement of moong at MSP and the fertiliser e-token system had marched towards Bhopal to gherao Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence.
On July 28, the farmers began marching from Narmadapuram towards Bhopal, demanding 100 per cent procurement of moong at MSP, scrapping of the e-token system for fertilisers and distribution of fertilisers based on land records.
The following day, the police stopped the protesting farmers near the CSIR-AMPRI Institute in Bhopal as they continued towards the Chief Minister's residence. The farmers subsequently staged a sit-in on the Bhopal-Narmadapuram highway.
Talks between the district administration and the protesting farmers failed to resolve the issue at the time, with the protesters maintaining that they would continue their agitation until their demands were addressed.
The Bhopal protest also led the authorities to divert traffic on several routes after the highway was blocked. Some schools in the city had also declared a holiday as a precautionary measure.
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