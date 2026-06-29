Rajasthan's Semi-Arid Places To Get Yamuna Water As State Signs Deal With Haryana
Agreement signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rajasthan, Haryana CMs to implement 1994 Yamuna water agreement
Published : June 29, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Jaipur: In a historic step on sharing Yamuna waters, Haryana and Rajasthan signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on Monday to bring into effect the water allocation under the 1994 Upper Yamuna River Board agreement.
Under this deal, Rajasthan will receive 1,917 cusecs of Yamuna water through a 295-km pipeline to meet drinking, farming, and industrial needs. This is expected to resolve the long-standing drinking water and irrigation issues in the semi-arid Shekhawati region in the northern part of Rajasthan.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at Kartavya Bhawan-3, in New Delhi. Though the Upper Yamuna River Board agreement was signed 32 years ago in 1994, but it could not be implemented till now due to the absence of a canal system to supply water to Rajasthan.
The two states have also agreed to develop the infrastructure required for transporting the allocated water. As part of the plan, an underground pipeline of nearly 295 kilometres will be laid from Hathnikund in Haryana to Rajasthan at an estimated cost of Rs 3,900 crore. The project will involve joint coordination on land acquisition, construction, monitoring and future operation of the pipeline.
While there was an initial proposal to form a joint board, Rajasthan and Haryana have now agreed to establish a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). This company will handle the project's construction, operation and maintenance. As of now, the Rajasthan government will bear the entire financial burden of the project, though efforts will also be made to secure financial assistance from the Central government. The state government anticipates that in future, Rajasthan's share of water from the Kishau, Lakhwar and Renukaji dam projects in the Upper Yamuna Basin could also be transported to the state through these same pipelines.
At the administrative level, the new agreement will prove to be a milestone regarding water availability and regional development as it addresses the long-standing demand for water in Sikar, Churu and Jhunjhunu districts in the Shekhawati region. The Rajasthan government also believes that it will have a significant electoral impact. Through this project, the BJP aims to strengthen its political standing in the Shekhawati region—where it has historically been weaker—ahead of the panchayat and local body elections.
Project to cost Rs 33,779 crore
In fact, the state government has already made financial provisions for the project in the budget. Soon after the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA), the processes for land acquisition and tendering will be fast-tracked this year. The estimated cost of the entire project is Rs 33,779 crore, with about Rs 3,900 crore expected to be spent on laying pipeline alone.
There will also be significant technical challenges, as nearly 95 percent of the proposed underground pipeline is expected to pass through Haryana's territory. Consequently, securing land, ensuring inter-state coordination, and managing implementation will be the government's next major test. The Yamuna water project is Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's dream project as he has been consistently working towards it for the past two-and-a-half years. From a political perspective, if the project progresses on schedule and water reaches Shekhawati, it could become a major achievement for the BJP government. However, if the project drags on, the opposition could find an opportunity to corner the government.
Once project is implemented, Yamuna water could be supplied via pipelines to towns and villages in Churu, Sikar, and Jhunjhunu districts. For these regions, which have grappled with water crisis for years, the project is considered nothing short of a lifeline. Also, the dependency on the groundwater will decrease, and future industrial and agricultural development will gain new momentum.
According to sources, the project will utilize a modern hybrid mode. Due to an elevation difference of nearly 110 metres between the Hathnikund Barrage and Rajgarh (Churu), water will flow naturally (gravity flow) along most of the route. However, state-of-the-art pumping stations will be constructed wherever necessary to ensure uninterrupted water supply to Rajasthan, even during periods of low flow.
Marathon meeting
On Sunday, a marathon meeting lasting nearly two hours took place between senior officials from Rajasthan and Haryana at Bikaner House in New Delhi. Representing Rajasthan were Chief Secretary V Srinivas, Additional Chief Secretary Abhay Kumar, and Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department Bhuvan Bhaskar, among others. From Haryana, Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Agarwal and Chief Engineer Virendra Singh took part while Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi participated via video conferencing. A final consensus was reached on all key aspects of the project, including costs, water distribution, the construction process and operational details.
Under the scheme, the pipelines will reach Rajasthan after passing through the districts of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, and Hisar in Haryana.
Haryana has also proposed drawing a specific quantity of water for its own use from various points along the route, a proposal to which both states have agreed.
The Yamuna water agreement took place in 1994 when a share of the Yamuna River's water was allocated to Rajasthan.
In 2001, a decision was made to supply water from the Hathnikund Barrage.
Subsequently, in 2018, a serious effort was launched to devise a plan to transport water to Rajasthan via a pipeline.
A Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared following the signing of a tripartite Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between the Centre, Rajasthan, and Haryana on February 17, 2024.
Now, with a consensus reached on the final MoA between the two states in 2026, the path for this ambitious project to materialize on the ground has been largely cleared.
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