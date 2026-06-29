ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan's Semi-Arid Places To Get Yamuna Water As State Signs Deal With Haryana

Union Minister Amit Shah witnesses the exchange of MoUs between Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini for the Haryana-Rajasthan Yamuna Water Project, in New Delhi on Monday. Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil also present. ( (@cmohry X/ANI Photo) )

Jaipur: In a historic step on sharing Yamuna waters, Haryana and Rajasthan signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on Monday to bring into effect the water allocation under the 1994 Upper Yamuna River Board agreement.

Under this deal, Rajasthan will receive 1,917 cusecs of Yamuna water through a 295-km pipeline to meet drinking, farming, and industrial needs. This is expected to resolve the long-standing drinking water and irrigation issues in the semi-arid Shekhawati region in the northern part of Rajasthan.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at Kartavya Bhawan-3, in New Delhi. Though the Upper Yamuna River Board agreement was signed 32 years ago in 1994, but it could not be implemented till now due to the absence of a canal system to supply water to Rajasthan.

Union Minister C R Patil with the Haryana and Rajasthan chief ministers in New Delhi on Monday (ETV Bharat)

The two states have also agreed to develop the infrastructure required for transporting the allocated water. As part of the plan, an underground pipeline of nearly 295 kilometres will be laid from Hathnikund in Haryana to Rajasthan at an estimated cost of Rs 3,900 crore. The project will involve joint coordination on land acquisition, construction, monitoring and future operation of the pipeline.

While there was an initial proposal to form a joint board, Rajasthan and Haryana have now agreed to establish a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). This company will handle the project's construction, operation and maintenance. As of now, the Rajasthan government will bear the entire financial burden of the project, though efforts will also be made to secure financial assistance from the Central government. The state government anticipates that in future, Rajasthan's share of water from the Kishau, Lakhwar and Renukaji dam projects in the Upper Yamuna Basin could also be transported to the state through these same pipelines.

At the administrative level, the new agreement will prove to be a milestone regarding water availability and regional development as it addresses the long-standing demand for water in Sikar, Churu and Jhunjhunu districts in the Shekhawati region. The Rajasthan government also believes that it will have a significant electoral impact. Through this project, the BJP aims to strengthen its political standing in the Shekhawati region—where it has historically been weaker—ahead of the panchayat and local body elections.

Union Minister C R Patil with the Haryana and Rajasthan chief ministers in New Delhi on Monday (ETV Bharat)

Project to cost Rs 33,779 crore

In fact, the state government has already made financial provisions for the project in the budget. Soon after the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA), the processes for land acquisition and tendering will be fast-tracked this year. The estimated cost of the entire project is Rs 33,779 crore, with about Rs 3,900 crore expected to be spent on laying pipeline alone.