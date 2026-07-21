Haryana: 221 Kg Cannabis Worth Around Rs 1.10 Crore Seized From Truck, 3 Arrested
Contraband was concealed within a consignment of fish feed inside truck; the SP said the cannabis was intended for supply to various areas across Haryana.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Rohtak: A special team of the district police on Tuesday seized 221 kg cannabis (ganja) from a truck in the Kalanaur area and arrested three individuals.
The market value of the seized cannabis is estimated to be around Rs 1.10 crore. The contraband was concealed within a consignment of fish feed inside the truck.
Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Rajpurohit said, "Acting on a tip-off, a special police team intercepted and searched a truck coming from Chhattisgarh. Three people were on board the truck, which was loaded with fish feed. Upon inspection, cannabis was found hidden inside the fish feed. The police have arrested all three accused. They have been produced in court and taken into police remand for intensive interrogation."
The SP mentioned that the cannabis was intended for supply to various areas across Haryana. A case was registered at the Kalanaur police station.
In a separate incident, the Rohtak police seized 550 kg poppy husk near Kherdi Mod in Kalanaur late Monday night. Two individuals were arrested in this connection. They were produced in a court which remanded them into custody.
SP Rajpurohit said, "The special police team received information that a large quantity of poppy husk was being transported from Madhya Pradesh to Rajpura in Punjab. Based on this, the team seized 550 kg poppy husk near Kherdi Mod."
"Both arrested accused are from Madhya Pradesh and are undergoing intensive interrogation," the SP said. "The police campaign against drugs will continue unabated."
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