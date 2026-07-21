ETV Bharat / bharat

Haryana: 221 Kg Cannabis Worth Around Rs 1.10 Crore Seized From Truck, 3 Arrested

Rohtak: A special team of the district police on Tuesday seized 221 kg cannabis (ganja) from a truck in the Kalanaur area and arrested three individuals.

The market value of the seized cannabis is estimated to be around Rs 1.10 crore. The contraband was concealed within a consignment of fish feed inside the truck.

Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Rajpurohit said, "Acting on a tip-off, a special police team intercepted and searched a truck coming from Chhattisgarh. Three people were on board the truck, which was loaded with fish feed. Upon inspection, cannabis was found hidden inside the fish feed. The police have arrested all three accused. They have been produced in court and taken into police remand for intensive interrogation."

The SP mentioned that the cannabis was intended for supply to various areas across Haryana. A case was registered at the Kalanaur police station.