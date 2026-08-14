MP Harsimrat Kaur Meets Inspector Santosh Kendre After He Saved Sukhbir Singh Badal By Taking Second Blow In Nanded Attack
Charges have been filed against the accused Jaspal Singh for attempted murder and obstructing an officer from performing duty
Published : August 14, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Nanded: Member of Parliament and wife of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Harsimrat Kaur, met Inspector Santosh Kendre in a hospital in Nanded, where he is recuperating. Kendre's timely intervention has helped to avert a major tragedy.
Inspector Kendre of the Nanded Police protected Badal by intercepting a second blow from Jaspal Singh with his hand and is being praised for this act of bravery. Harsimrat visited Kendre in hospital and commended his courageous action.
Attacker arrested
The Mudkhed police station in Nanded has filed a case against a 62-year-old Jaspal Singh, a Nihang Sikh, for attacking Badal, who had gone to pay obeisance at the Mata Sahib Gurudwara in Mugat, Nanded district on Thursday.
Charges have been filed against the accused for attempted murder under Section 307 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samidhan (BNS), obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their duty under Section 353, and violations under Sections 4/25 of the Arms Act.
Eyewitnesses reported that after the attack, the accused was heard shouting, "I am surrendering... I am surrendering..." Meanwhile, as multi-agency investigations are being launched, Nihang is said to have told the police he received the instruction to attack Badal from 'Waheguru'.
The attack took place when Sukhbir Singh Badal, with his wife and entire family, had gone to offer prayers at the Nanded Gurudwara.
Badal's security and IB Inputs
Sukhbir Singh Badal has been given 'Z-plus' security, and though special arrangements were in place for his protection, he was attacked in the premises of Nanded Gurudwara.
Badal sustained an injury to his hand during the attack, and surgery was performed, which the doctors have said has been successful. He was dischrged from the hospital.
According to Nanded police, Jaspal used to live in Pune, where his family still resides. For the last two years, he had been working as a Nihang at the Nanded gurudwara. He had completed his Bachelor's in Commerce and had also studied law. Police said they haven't found any criminal background of Jaspal till now.
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