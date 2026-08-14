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MP Harsimrat Kaur Meets Inspector Santosh Kendre After He Saved Sukhbir Singh Badal By Taking Second Blow In Nanded Attack

Member of Parliament, Harsimrat Kaur and wife of Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal and a former Deputy Chief Minister, Sukhbir Singh Badal, paid a visit to Inspector Santosh Kendre in a hospitalt ( Etv Bharat )

Nanded: Member of Parliament and wife of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Harsimrat Kaur, met Inspector Santosh Kendre in a hospital in Nanded, where he is recuperating. Kendre's timely intervention has helped to avert a major tragedy.

Inspector Kendre of the Nanded Police protected Badal by intercepting a second blow from Jaspal Singh with his hand and is being praised for this act of bravery. Harsimrat visited Kendre in hospital and commended his courageous action.

Attacker arrested

The Mudkhed police station in Nanded has filed a case against a 62-year-old Jaspal Singh, a Nihang Sikh, for attacking Badal, who had gone to pay obeisance at the Mata Sahib Gurudwara in Mugat, Nanded district on Thursday.

Charges have been filed against the accused for attempted murder under Section 307 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samidhan (BNS), obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their duty under Section 353, and violations under Sections 4/25 of the Arms Act.

Eyewitnesses reported that after the attack, the accused was heard shouting, "I am surrendering... I am surrendering..." Meanwhile, as multi-agency investigations are being launched, Nihang is said to have told the police he received the instruction to attack Badal from 'Waheguru'.