ETV Bharat / bharat

Harsimrat Attacks Centre Over Both Delimitation And Women's Reservation Bills

New Delhi: Harsimrat Kaur Badal of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday launched a strong critique of the Central government, warning that the proposed delimitation exercise could disturb the federal balance and disadvantage certain states, particularly those in the South and Punjab.

She cautioned that population-based seat redistribution may penalise states that have successfully implemented population control measures. Raising concerns, Harsimrat, the former union minister with the first Narendra Modi government in 2014, questioned whether Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, would lose political representation despite better governance indicators, calling for fairness and transparency in the process.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, wife of SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, stressed that delimitation should not become a tool that centralises power or weakens states' voices in Parliament. The Bathinda MP reminded that the Women's Reservation Bill is always brought up by the ruling BJP only before elections, but blamed the Centre for shifting the goalposts when the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had a solid time to pass.