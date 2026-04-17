Harsimrat Attacks Centre Over Both Delimitation And Women's Reservation Bills
Harsimrat launched a strong critique of the Centre, warning that the proposed delimitation exercise could disturb the federal balance and disadvantage certain states.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
New Delhi: Harsimrat Kaur Badal of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday launched a strong critique of the Central government, warning that the proposed delimitation exercise could disturb the federal balance and disadvantage certain states, particularly those in the South and Punjab.
She cautioned that population-based seat redistribution may penalise states that have successfully implemented population control measures. Raising concerns, Harsimrat, the former union minister with the first Narendra Modi government in 2014, questioned whether Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, would lose political representation despite better governance indicators, calling for fairness and transparency in the process.
Harsimrat Kaur Badal, wife of SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, stressed that delimitation should not become a tool that centralises power or weakens states' voices in Parliament. The Bathinda MP reminded that the Women's Reservation Bill is always brought up by the ruling BJP only before elections, but blamed the Centre for shifting the goalposts when the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had a solid time to pass.
However, the 60-year-old MP cleared the air when she said that her party, the SAD, will support the Women's Bill but will vehemently oppose the Delimitation Bill. Harsimrat also reiterated concerns about growing centralisation, stating that the rights of states must be protected and that the spirit of federalism should be upheld.
The Lok Sabha is discussing three crucial Bills on the second straight day, and the Bills will be put to a vote later in the day.